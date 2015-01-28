Geneva describes it rather grandly as "a lifestyle sound system bristling with options and luxury user features". Highlights include digital signal processing (DSP) technology, Bluetooth 2.1 A2DP for wireless streaming, three inputs - analogue RCA, optical and coaxial digital - and automatic volume adjustment when changing channels and during commercial breaks.

There's a stereo mini jack if you want to wire in your portable device, and on the top of the unit are touch-sensitive buttons with an LED display that automatically adjusts its brightness in low-light conditions. A remote control comes as standard.

As for sound, within the Model Cinema's cabinet are three acoustic chambers housing five drivers: four 5cm tweeter/mid units and a single 13cm woofer, each driven individually by matching Class D amplification which produces a total power output of 120W.

In addition, the Model Cinema uses Geneva's "Embracing Sound HD" technology to disperse the sound more widely around your room.

The MDF cabinet is available in matt black and white finishes, the unit weighs 9kg and measures 10x70x35cm (hxwxd). It will be available in the UK from February for £549.

