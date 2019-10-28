Deezer launches dedicated streaming app for 360 Reality Audio tracks

No sooner has Sony confirmed that its 360 Reality Audio format would launch this Autumn, Deezer has announced the availability of 360 Reality Audio tracks via a new dedicated app.

360 by Deezer is available for iOS and Android mobile devices and gives you direct access to a catalogue of tracks encoded in Sony's new format. 360 by Deezer syncs with the standard Deezer app so users can still access their favourite tracks and playlists without having to keep jumping between the two.

To experience 360 Reality Audio tracks, you'll need to be a subscriber to Deezer's £19.99/mth (€19.99/$19.99) HiFi tier. To try and tempt you, Deezer has partnered with Sony at launch to offer a special discount with certain Sony headphones.

Buy one of the selected pairs of Sony headphones and you can sign up for three free months of Deezer HiFi, after which you'll be able to take advantage of a discounted membership of £14.99 (€14.99/$14.99) per month moving forward.

Deezer hasn't said specifically how many 360 Reality Audio tracks are available through its new app, but Sony did claim over 1000 would be available at launch. Once we've counted them all, well let you know.

Tidal has also now added Sony 360 Reality Audio tracks to its app, with Amazon Music expected to follow suit.

