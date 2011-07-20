Cables To Go has launched the Trulink 2 Port HDMI Splitter for sending one signal to two separate sources.

Crucially the box supports 1080p and 3D content, and works over a distance of up to 45 metres.

Cables To Go claims that the picture quality won't be comprimised, even over such a long distance, allowing you to watch HD content on two displays from one source.

Should you not have an AV receiver capable of the job, you could also use the splitter box as an easy way to connect both a projector and TV to a Sky HD box or Blu-ray player.

The Cables To Go Trulink 2 Port HDMI Splitter is on sale now for £80.

