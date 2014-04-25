Braven has unveiled a new, wireless outdoor speaker, the BRV-X. Braven has fitted the new speaker with an IPX5 rated water- and shock-resistant rubber body so it's ready to take on the great outdoors - during testing, the BRV-1 survived 12.5 litres of water per minute at 30kPA pressure from 3m.

Audio can be streamed via Bluetooth and NFC is onboard for instant connection with supported mobile devices. The BRV-X features custom designed

A built-in, rechargeable 5200mAh battery claims to offer in excess of 12 hours of playback time.

A bigger brother to the Braven BRV-1, the BRV-X also features indoor and outdoor modes. Users are able to switch between the two in an effort to optimise audio to their surroundings.

Users are also able to use the speaker for a hands-free voice calls, thanks to a built-in noise-cancelling microphone, and supports applications such as iChat, Skype and Facetime.

A second BRV-X speaker can be connected via TrueWireless technology, for a makeshift stereo sound system.

The Braven BRV-X comes bundled with a 3.5mm auxillary cable, wrist strap and a larger strap for attaching it to anything from trees to bikes. Also included is a power plug and a selection of travel adaptors.

The Braven BRV-X is available now in black or grey finishes for £199.

by Max Langridge

