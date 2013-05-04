This week on whathifi.com we've had exclusive reviews of new 2013 TVs from Panasonic and Samsung, our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S4 review, plus a first look at the Sony W9 TV.

In news there was more on LG's Curved OLED TV, confirmation of Sony's plans for 4K Blu-rays and the company's 2013 AV receivers, and new products from Linn and Loewe.

And don't forget, our latest issue is now on sale and there are brand new subscription and download offers to make it even more of a bargain, if we do say so ourselves...

NEWS

LG Curved OLED TV goes on sale

The latest mini-battle between LG and Samsung was won by LG, when the Korean giant announced its Curved OLED TV was available to pre-order in South Korea. Both manufacturers showed off curved sets at CES at the start of the year but the LG 55EA9800 is first to market, yours for around £13,500...

Sony launches 2013 AV receivers

Sony slipped out details on two of its new AV receivers for this year, the STR-DN840 and STR-DN1040 weighing in at the most competitive price points. Featuring 4K compatability, AirPlay and more, we have a first picture of the new receivers...

Sony confirms "4K Blu-ray" titles

On the subject of 4K, Sony has confirmed its plans to release "Mastered in 4K" Blu-ray discs, promising to make the most of 4K TVs. Due on sale at the same time as the two new 55in and 65in 4K Sony TVs later this year, Sony this week confirmed the list of 10 launch titles. It's fair to say, opinion was divided...

Linn launches Akubarik active speaker

We took a trip up to Linn HQ in Scotland this week where we not only got a behind the scenes look at how Linn products get made and the Linn Home testing facility, but also got a first look at the new speaker. Launched as part of Linn's 40th anniversary celebrations, the five-way design will set you back £15,600...

REVIEWS

Samsung Galaxy S4

We kicked-off the week with a whopper of a review. The successor to the biggest-selling Android smartphone of all time, last year's award-winning Galaxy S3, and packed with new features, the Galaxy S4 has been much anticipated. Our in-depth review gets to the bottom of whether it's worth the upgrade and if it does enough to beat the best phones on the market in 2013...

Panasonic TX-L55WT65B

Panasonic has got off to a flier in 2013, with two stunning five-star TV reviews already under its belt. The new sets are coming thick and fast and this 55in LED model wanted to keep the company's momentum. Yours for £2400, the WT65 had its work cut out to get the full complement of five stars...

Orbitsound M9

Soundbars are one of the biggest-growing areas in the market and Orbitsound, previously relatively unknown, has successfully carved itself a niche at the budget end. The M9 offers a soundbar, sub and Bluetooth for just £300, and with previous Orbitsound soundbars delivering solid enough sound, we fancied the M9's chances...

Samsung PS51F8500

It's not just Panasonic that makes plasma TVs, Samsung is still in the market, too. This 51in set had been eagerly-awaited and having giving it a thorough review in our test rooms, we can see why...

Sony KDL-55W905A

Talking of eagerly-anticipated, this is the Sony flagship LED TV for 2013 - and we have it in the building. You will have to wait for the full review (don't worry, not long) but you can see it in all its glory in our exclusive unboxing video...

By Joe Cox

