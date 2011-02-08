It's apparent the Solo HDs don’t have to work especially hard to win on style.
The glossy headband and shiny Beats logo are a stylish proposition, while comfort is high on the agenda too.
The soft ear pads and padded headband give a secure fit, and the seal does a good job of cutting outside noise.
The Beats produce a generous amount of bass weight, but instead of precision, notes sound thick and unwieldy, swamping the rest of the music.
This lack of definition and transparency also proves a hindrance to timing.
However, bass-light tracks let you hear the Beats’ reasonably detailed and smooth midrange and treble.
