The Monitor Audio Airstream 10's design has attracted much attention: you can orientate it vertically or horizontally, and it features an aluminium case and real wood veneer trim.



With FM/DAB and wi-fi capability, plus support for many music file types, it's impressive technically, too.



However, the unit tilts over easily when arrayed horizontally (even if you affix the supporting feet).



And sound isn't what we'd hope for given the price – it can be too brittle at the top-end, and muddy lower down.

