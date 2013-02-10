House of Marley wears its commitment to earth-friendly materials on its sleeve, or more accurately on its ears. The Redemption Songs combine beechwood cans with recycled aluminium and a soft leather-covered headband.

But while they might look the part, they're far from comfy. A vise-like grip makes them almost unbearable, and breaking them in will take determination.

And their sound is little compensation: bass lovers will be happy, but it's often so overpowering that it swallows up everything around it, leaving tracks lacking the detail and expression we crave.

