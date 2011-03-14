Trending

Furutech Alpha Line-1 review

Furutech's Alpha Line-1 interconnect can polish rough sonic edges Tested at £80

5 Star Rating

An interconnect for owners of midrange systems to get excited by

  • Greater sense of definition and clarity

  • Nothing at this price

If you’re looking for ways to try and tame an overenthusiastic hi-fi, or even if you just fancy an interconnect upgrade, these Furutech's are a great shout.

They promote a free-flowing and hugely enjoyable sound. If your current soundstage sounds a little loose and disorganised, these can help to snap everything back into place.

Their structured, focused approach gives notes a greater sense of definition and clarity, while their even tonal balance ensures a balanced sound. Impressive.