Best Black Friday Panasonic RZ-S500W deals 2021

With Black Friday deals beginning to nudge prices down, now is the perfect time to grab a pair of Panasonic’s most premium true wireless earbuds at a discount. The five-star RZ-S500W are a classy option – and our favourite budget pair, as their What Hi-Fi? Award goes to show – thanks to their expansive and detailed presentation, excellent noise cancelling and superb touch controls.

Check out today's best Panasonic RZ-S500W deals below and see if you can score a bargain...

Best Panasonic RZ-S500W deals

We awarded the Panasonic RZ-S500W the maximum star set, praising their accurate sound, IPX4-rated water resistance and built-in support for Alexa.

In addition to active noise-cancelling – not a given in the market at this price – they have an ambient mode to amplify surrounding noise when the time is right; twin beam-forming microphones to increase the clarity of voices and reduce noise during calls; and a total of 19.5 hours of playtime with ANC activated (6.5 hours from the buds, 13 from the charging case).

Another neat feature includes a USB-C quick-charge so that a 15-minute re-juice can deliver 70 minutes of playback, even with noise-cancelling deployed.

When you consider all that, plus their nifty touch-capacitive controls and solid build quality, the Panasonic RZ-S500W are good value at full whack. If you can pick them up at a discount, you've got yourself a bonafide bargain.

MORE

Check out this week's best headphones deals

And the best TV deals live right now

Here's our pick of the best wireless earbuds