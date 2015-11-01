Best Speaker packages 2015

Product of the year
Best traditional package £1000-£2000
Monitor Audio Bronze B5 AV
"Monitor Audio's Bronze range is back, with a brilliant surround sound speaker package that has raised the bar for its rivals."
Best buys
Best style package under £1000
Tannoy HTS-101 XP
"A fantastic all-round package which loses its predecessor’s glossy shine, but adds extra sparkle in the sound department."
Best traditional package under £1000
Dali Zensor 1 5.1
"Still arguably the best-sounding package available for the money."
Best traditional package £2000+
KEF R100 5.1
"Gorgeous looks, gorgeous sound, gorgeous package"
Best style package £1000+
B&W MT-50
"The MT-50 package has all the detail, attack and deftness to deliver exhilaration in spades."