Best DACs 2015

Product of the year
Best DAC £400-£800
Chord Mojo
"The Mojo delivers much of the sound of the £1400 Hugo at a fraction of the price."
Best buys
Best DAC under £400
Oppo HA-2
"For £250, you’ll struggle to find better detail or dynamics from a headphone amplifier and USB DAC."
Best DAC £800-£1200
Chord 2Qute
"The 2Qute’s unerring accuracy, insight and rhythmic drive are impressive, and it’s a joy to listen to."
Best DAC £1200+
Chord Hugo
"The Chord Hugo is a stunning achievement. It's the best-sounding DAC and headphone amp we’ve heard at this price."