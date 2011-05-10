Trending

AKG K450 review

Versatile portable on-ears that sound amazing for the money. Headphones Product of the Year, Awards 2011 Tested at £100

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Headphones Product of the Year, Awards 2011. Versatile portable on-ears that sound amazing for the money.

For

  • Crisp, detailed sound
  • can be upgraded to work with most smartphones

Against

  • Nothing of note

Headphones Product of the Year, Awards 2011

Portable on-ear headphones are increasingly popular, and understandably so: unlike earbuds, they don't involve shoving anything right into your ears. And while a pair of 'proper' headband-toting headphones is never going to be as compact in your pocket as a pair of buds, some models aren't as far off as you think.

Take these AKG K450s, for example: thanks to folding arms, small, twisting cups, and a compact case, these in-ears are very portable indeed.

But that's not why these headphones get five stars - and our Product of the Year Awards; these AKGs are winners because of sound quality more than anything else.

Crisp, punchy sound

The AKGs sound crisp and punchy, with lots of attack when needed on tracks such as the Foo Fighters' Monkey Wrench. This isn't a clinical or hard sound, though (especially once the headphones have benefited from a day's worth of solid use). There's still fluidity here, and the K450s are never baited into harshness.

Switch to the soundtrack for The Dark Knight and the AKGs prove that they're able to produce decently deep bass with plenty of weight. They're also impressively dynamic and insightful, so you get all the drama and epic crescendos of the score, along with loads of fine detail.

And if you're a smartphone user? For an extra £30, you can pick up the matching HA450 Communications Kit, which adds a mic and controls that work with most models, including Apple iPhones, Blackberrys and many Nokias.

Originally the AKG K450 headphones cost £150, and even at that price they were a five-star buy and vying for class-leading status. The major price drop to just £100 (or less) makes these a clear winner.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.harman.com
Brand NameHarman
Product SeriesK
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerHarman International Industries, Inc
Manufacturer Part NumberK450BLU
Product NameAKG K450
Product ModelK 450

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response11 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance32 Ohm
Cable Length1.60 m
Maximum Frequency Response29.50 Hz

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • K 450 Stereo Headphone
  • 2 x Cable lengths (0.5cm/1.1cm)
  • Carrying Case

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorSemi-open
Weight Approximate120 g
ColourNavy

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone