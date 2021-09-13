Young Boys vs Manchester United live stream and how to watch the Champions League

The Champions League is back and to kick things off is a David and Goliath fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo and the veterans of Manchester United take on the Young Boys of Bern in Switzerland. Make sure you know how to watch a Young Boys vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere the world.

Young Boys vs Manchester United live stream Kick off: 5.45pm BST / 6.45pm CET / 12.45pm ET Location: Stade de Suisse, Bern, Switzerland Free stream trial: DAZN Canada / Paramount+ Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Paramount+ ($5.99) AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

Canadian soccer fans can stream Young Boys vs Manchester United free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a Canadian stuck outside Canada.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will feel blessed to only need to finish in the top two among Atalanta, Villarreal and Young Boys.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for the Red Devils, after his blistering return to Old Trafford at the weekend. Diogo Dalot could feature at right-back after a good loan spell in Milan last season. Jesse Lingard may also make his first start for United since January.

Ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner is the man in charge of the Young Boys. While he's not got a squad packed with household names at his fingertips, there are a clutch who have recently broken into the Swiss national team.

As ever, the home stadium's plastic pitch will act as something of a 12th man. Judging by the history books, though, the hosts will need all the advantages they can get. They've only won once in their last eight against English teams in the Champions League. That result was a 3-2 win at home to Spurs, the first leg of a qualifier tie which the Lilywhites went on to turn in their favour.

It's a 5.45pm kick-off at the Stade de Suisse tomorrow night. Read on for more details on how to watch a Young Boys vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Young Boys vs Manchester live stream for free

(Image credit: DAZN)

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Young Boys vs Manchester United – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

Of course, the DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

DAZN Canada: Watch Young Boys vs Manchester Utd

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Champions League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Watch a Young Boys vs Manchester United live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Young Boys vs Manchester United live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs India, you may wish to choose 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Young Boys vs Manchester United live stream.

US: Young Boys vs Manchester United live stream

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Paramount Plus 7-day free trial

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch Young Boys vs Manchester United live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the Champions League, Europa League and Premier League for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and exclusive sports documentaries on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch Young Boys vs Manchester United in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League.

Young Boys vs Manchester United will be shown on BT Sport 2 (HD) and BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The build up starts at 5pm BST for an 5.45pm kick-off.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £7.50

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you're already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £7.50 per month for the first three months. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £20 per month on a 24-month contract. This gets you instant access to the BT Sport app.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

Young Boys vs Manchester United is only available in HD but you can enjoy other Champions League games in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month

Enjoy the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.

Champions League Fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times shown in BST.

Tuesday 14th September

17:45 Sevilla v RB Salzburg BT Sport 1

17:45 Young Boys v Man Utd - BT Sport 2

20:00 Barcelona v Bayern Munich - BT Sport 3

20:00 Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg - BT Sport 2/BT Sport Ultimate

20:00 Dynamo Kiev v Benfica - BT Sport Extra 4

20:00 Lille v Wolfsburg - BT Sport Extra 3

20:00 Malmo v Juventus - BT Sport ESPN

20:00 Villarreal v Atalanta - BT Sport Extra 2

Wednesday 15th September

17:45 Besiktas v Borussia Dortmund - BT Sport 1

17:45 Sheriff Tiraspol v Shakhtar Donetsk - BT Sport ESPN

20:00 Atlético Madrid v FC Porto - BT Sport Extra 3

20:00 Club Brugge v PSG - BT Sport ESPN

20:00 Inter Milan v Real Madrid - BT Sport Extra 2

20:00 Liverpool v AC Milan - BT Sport 2BT Sport Ultimate

20:00 Man City v RB Leipzig - BT Sport 3

20:00 - Sporting CP v Ajax - BT Sports Extra 4