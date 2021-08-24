West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

League leaders West Ham will be looking to stretch out their run at the top of the table for as long as possible and will fancy their chances against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace for the three points they need to achieve that. Palace have yet to score this season. Make sure you know how to watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are.

Canadian soccer fans can catch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace free live on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a Canadian trying to watch from the UK or elsewhere. There are also streams on Peacock TV in the US ($4.99) and Optus in Australia (AU$14.99).

West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream Date: 28th Aug 2021 Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: London Stadium Free stream: DAZN Canada (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock ($5/month) AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

After an impressive last campaign, West Ham are off to another flier. An opening day away win at Newcastle and the home defeat of 10-man Leicester may not have been the sternest of tests but the signs are good for David Moyes's side and confidence will be high both on the pitch and in the stands at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Patrick Vieira's project has got off to a more stuttering start. So far the promise of more attacking play has not reaped any benefits, although Palace had the better of their goalless home encounter against newly promoted Brentford. The Senegalese bemoaned a lack of cutting edge but said he'd seen enough in his side to prompt plenty of optimism for the season.

While the former Arsenal man's tactics may excite, it might be the personnel where his plans are lacking and there are not many days left if he's looking to get in a regular Premier League goalscorer.

The match kicks off at the London Stadium at 3pm BST on Saturday. The game will not be aired by a UK service but there are plenty of options to watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream no matter where you are. Try ExpressVPN risk-free to unlock them and enjoy excellent football coverage for the rest of the season.

Watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream for free

Premier League football fans in Canada can watch every Premier League game – including West Ham vs Crystal Palace – live on DAZN. Best of all, there's a one-month DAZN free trial, so you can watch the game for free.

Of course, the DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're a Canadian stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can cancel DAZN at any time without fear of any tie-in. Should you choose to continue with the DAZN subscription, then it costs $20 (CAD) for each month or $150 (CAD) for a year.

Watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

USA: West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream

Good news: West Ham vs Crystal Palace will stream on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. Subscription costs from $4.99 a month. Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the United States. So if you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to access the service without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-days money-back guarantee.

Australia: watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream

Optus provides a fabulous deal for Australian football fans. You get live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League fixture for 2021/22 – including West Ham vs Crystal Palace – for just AU$14.99 per month. That's approximately £8. You can make it even more reasonable with an annual pass for AU$99 (£52).

Australian Optus subscriber stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access an Optus Sport live stream without being blocked.

UK: West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream

West Ham vs Crystal Palace is not a televised fixture in the UK. That said, US, Canadian and Australian citizens in the UK can watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream using their Peacock TV ($4.99), DAZN (free) and Optus Sports (AU$14.99) subscriptions.

Be sure to use a recommended VPN service such as ExpressVPN to ensure that you're not geo-blocked from accessing in the UK. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures for August/September

Saturday 28th August

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Aston Villa vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Brighton vs Everton - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Newcastle United vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Leicester City - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Chelsea - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 29th August

Burnley vs Leeds - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford - 9:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 2:00 pm BST

Wolves vs Manchester United - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 11th September

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Spurs - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Arsenal vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Manchester City - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Southampton vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 12th September

Leeds vs Liverpool - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 13th September

Everton vs Burnley - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Friday 17th September

Newcastle United vs Leeds - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 18th September

Wolves vs Brentford - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Burnley vs Arsenal - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester City vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Watford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Aston Villa vs Everton - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 19th September

Brighton vs Leicester City - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 25th September

Chelsea vs Manchester City - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Everton vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 26th September

Southampton vs Wolves - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 27th September

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports