West Ham vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

A relentless schedule and badly timed slumps have super-charged the race for Europe, with both West Ham and Arsenal in precarious positions as the season enters its final stages. The Hammers have had their attentions focused elsewhere and slipped down the pecking order but a victory would launch David Moyes' men right into the thick of the action - and land Arsenal in a spot of bother. Make sure you know how to watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream, and in 4K, and wherever you are.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network to watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream for free with a FuboTV free trial. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for FuboTV access if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now.

West Ham vs Arsenal live stream Date: Sunday 1st May Kick-off: 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET Venue: London Stadium, Stratford 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: USA Network (via Sling / FuboTV) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Goals have been difficult to come by for West Ham lately, a point that was demonstrated painfully during their Thursday night defeat to Frankfurt. Jarrod Bowen and Saïd Benrahma combined to hit the woodwork three times - twice with spectacular efforts - and the bad luck has coincided with a collective defensive lapse.

Mikel Arteta would have been licking his lips at the ease with which Frankfurt repeatedly sliced through the Irons' rearguard. In Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal boast one of the finest collections of nippy forwards in the league, and with the influential Craig Dawson suspended, it may be a makeshift West Ham backline that takes the field.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST, Sunday 1st May. Read on to find out on how to watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: West Ham vs Arsenal live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for half-price. That's $17.50 instead of $35. Meanwhile, you can watch a West Ham vs Arsenal free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant service for a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for West Ham vs Arsenal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For West Ham vs Arsenal, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch West Ham vs Arsenal in 4K HDR

West Ham vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are able to watch West Ham vs Arsenal with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle, which covers all games televised by Sky and BT.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there's Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: West Ham vs Arsenal live stream

The West Ham vs Arsenal live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch West Ham vs Arsenal

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: West Ham vs Arsenal live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of West Ham vs Arsenal and the entirety of the Premier League 2021/22 season for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

All times are 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

Sunday 1st May

Everton vs Chelsea 14:00

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City 14:00

West Ham United vs Arsenal 16:30

Monday 2nd May

Manchester United vs Brentford 20:00

Saturday 7th May

Brentford vs Southampton

Burnley vs Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United 17:30

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur 19:45

Sunday 8th May

Arsenal vs Leeds United 14:00

Leicester City vs Everton 14:00

Norwich City vs West Ham United 14:00

Manchester City vs Newcastle United 16:30

Tuesday 10th May

Aston Villa vs Liverpool 8pm

Wednesday 11th May

Leeds United vs Chelsea 19:30

Leicester City vs Norwich City 19:45

Watford vs Everton 19:45

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City 20:15

Thursday 12th May

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal 19:45

Sunday 15th May

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley 12:00

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Everton vs Brentford 14:00

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion 14:00

Watford vs Leicester City 14:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City 14:00

West Ham United vs Manchester City 16:30

Monday 16th May

Newcastle United vs Arsenal 20:00

Tuesday 17th May

Southampton vs Liverpool 19:45

Thursday 19th May

Everton vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Aston Villa vs Burnley 20:00

Chelsea vs Leicester City 20:00

Sunday 22nd May

Arsenal vs Everton 16:00

Brentford vs Leeds United 16:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United 16:00

Burnley vs Newcastle United 16:00

Chelsea vs Watford 16:00

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United 16:00

Leicester City vs Southampton 16:00

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00

Manchester City vs Aston Villa 16:00

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur 16:00