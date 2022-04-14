Watford vs Brentford live stream and how to watch Premier League online

Nobody wants to play against Brentford right now, least of all a Watford team that's staring relegation in the face. Roy Hodgson's men are seven points from safety and winless at home since November, but they've got the personnel to hurt anybody on their day. Make sure you know how to watch a Watford vs Brentford live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watford vs Brentford live stream Date: Saturday 16th April Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Vicarage Road, Watford Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month)

Josh King, Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaïla Sarr, Cucho Hernández, the Hornets have a stellar lineup of forwards, but they're just not firing. The team carved out more than enough chances to beat Leeds and Liverpool in their two most recent games, but careless finishing cost them on both occasions. Juraj Kucka has been on a one-man mission to keep them in the league, but he's going to need the team's more glamorous names to start chipping in too.

The effect that Christian Eriksen has had on Brentford in recent weeks has been nothing short of remarkable. He's started four of their last five games, and they've won all of them. The one game he missed during that run ended in defeat. The result is that Thomas Frank is now looking up the table rather than over his shoulder, and having been on the fringes of a relegation scrap last month, his men are now just one point off a place in the top 10.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST, Saturday 16th April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Watford vs Brentford live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Watford vs Brentford on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which live streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watford vs Brentford Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Watford vs Brentford live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Watford vs Brentford live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Watford vs Brentford, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Watford vs Brentford live stream.

UK: watch a Watford vs Brentford live stream

Sadly, Watford vs Brentford will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Canada: Watford vs Brentford live stream

The Watford vs Brentford live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Watford vs Brentford – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Watford vs Brentford

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Watford vs Brentford live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Watford vs Brentford – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

