Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch the Premier League on Amazon for free

Ralf Rangnick was due to make his debut as Manchester United interim manager this Thursday, when the Red Devils face Arsenal at Old Trafford. Alas, the German's work visa is yet to be rubber stamped so Micheal Carrick will continue to hold the reins. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are to find out if Carrick can get another decent result.
UK Amazon Prime subscribers can watch 20 games – including Manchester United vs Arsenal – free on Prime Video (Not a member? Use this 30-day free trial). And don't forget to use a VPN if you're stuck outside the UK this week.
Date: Thursday 2nd December 2021
Kick off: 8.15pm GMT / 2.15pm ET / 5.15am AEST (Thurs)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
UK stream: Amazon Prime (free trial)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free
US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month)
Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial)
AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)
The early team news is in and the good news for Micheal Carrick (and Ralf Rangnick, who will no doubt be watching closely) is that Harry Maguire is available after serving a one-game suspension. We might even see the return of Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba.
Fifth-placed Arsenal are tied with West Ham on 23 points, so they'll been keen to leapfrog the Hammers this Thursday. And with Manchester United winless in their last six Premier League meetings with the Gunners, things are looking promising for Mikel Arteta's men.
Arsenal might have conceded four goals in under 45 minutes against Liverpool earlier this month, but they've kept a clean sheet in their last three meetings with United. Can they continue that run at Old Trafford and set a new club record?
The match kicks off at 8.15pm GMT on Thursday 2nd December at Old Trafford. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.
Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal free on Amazon Prime UK
Amazon Prime has the rights to show 20 Premier League games in the UK, including Manchester United vs Arsenal.
Prime members can stream all the Amazon games free on Prime Video. Membership costs just £7.99 a month or £79.99 a year, and new users get a 30-day free trial.
Stuck outside the UK? You can always use a VPN to access Amazon Prime UK from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN.
Watch a Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream from abroad using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the football, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime Video.
3. Then head over to Amazon Prime on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream.
If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.
US: watch a Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream
Premier League football fans in the US can watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.
Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.
Canada: watch a Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream
The Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN website or app.
A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.
Australia: Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream
If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Man Utd v Arsenal – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.
Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.
Listen to Premier League radio
Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.
BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.
You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.
talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.
When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?
Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?
Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.
The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.
You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.
Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.
2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All times are in GMT
Thursday 2 December
19:30 Spurs v Brentford
20:15 Man Utd v Arsenal
Saturday 4 December
12:30 West Ham v Chelsea
Newcastle v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
17:30 Watford v Man City
Sunday 5 December
14:00 Leeds v Brentford
14:00 Man Utd v Crystal Palace
14:00 Spurs v Norwich
16:30 Aston Villa v Leicester
Monday 6 December
20:00 Everton v Arsenal
Friday 10 December
20:00 Brentford v Watford
Saturday 11 December
12:30 Man City v Wolves
Arsenal v Southampton
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Aston Villa
17:30 Norwich v Man Utd
Sunday 12 December
14:00 Brighton v Spurs
14:00 Burnley v West Ham
14:00 Leicester v Newcastle
16:30 Crystal Palace v Everton
Tuesday 14 December
19:30 Brentford v Man Utd
19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa
20:00 Man City v Leeds
Wednesday 15 December
19:30 Brighton v Wolves
19:30 Burnley v Watford
19:30 Crystal Palace v Southampton
20:00 Arsenal v West Ham
Thursday 16 December
19:30 Leicester v Spurs
19:45 Chelsea v Everton
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle
Saturday 18 December
12:30 Man Utd v Brighton
Aston Villa v Burnley
Southampton v Brentford
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Norwich
17:30 Leeds v Arsenal
Sunday 19 December
12:00 Everton v Leicester
14:00 Wolves v Chelsea
14:15 Newcastle v Man City
16:30 Spurs v Liverpool
Sunday 26 December
12:30 Liverpool v Leeds
12:30 Wolves v Watford
Burnley v Everton
Man City v Leicester
Norwich v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
17:30 Aston Villa v Chelsea
20:00 Brighton v Brentford
Monday 27 December
20:00 Newcastle v Man Utd
Tuesday 28 December
12:30 Arsenal v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v West Ham
17:30 Leeds v Aston Villa
20:00 Leicester v Liverpool
Wednesday 29 December
19:30 Chelsea v Brighton
20:15 Brentford v Man City
Thursday 30 December
19:30 Everton v Newcastle
20:15 Man Utd v Burnley
Saturday 1 January 2022
12:30 Arsenal v Man City
Leicester v Norwich
Watford v Spurs
17:30 Crystal Palace v West Ham
Sunday 2 January 2022
14:00 Brentford v Aston Villa
14:00 Everton v Brighton
14:00 Leeds v Burnley
14:00 Southampton v Newcastle
16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool
Monday 3 January 2022
17:30 Man Utd v Wolves
