Man United vs Leeds live stream: how to watch the Pennines derby in 4K

Manchester United have turned it back on. A win over their auld enemy from across the Pennines would lift them right back into contention, particularly with at least one of Leicester and Spurs definitely dropping points over the weekend. Make sure you know how to watch a Man United vs Leeds live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds United have been no shrinking violets since their promotion back to the big time. Their midweek mauling of Newcastle will have sent belief through the side, especially as half of them managed to put the ball in the Magies' net.

Man Utd vs Leeds live stream UK football fans will need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Manchester United vs Leeds in 4K. To watch in HD, non-Sky customers can purchase a Now TV pass. In the US, subscribers to NBCSN can watch the game on TV and stream it on the NBCSN live web player. Remember to use a VPN when trying to stream away from home in another country. Those without cable can watch on FuboTV.

There are no fresh injury issues for Manchester United. New signing Edinson Cavani may recover in time from a muscle injury to make the matchday squad. The Uruguayan striker has looked sharp in his limited appearances for the club so far.

Likewise, there are no new injuries for Marco Bielsa to cope with. Their list of absentees is significant, though. Diego Llorente, Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw and Robin Koch will all be missed.

Leeds have won only twice in their last seven Premier League matches. With the table taking shape, a little more bad form with leave them with the bottom group of strugglers.

It's a 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Old Trafford. Read on to find out how to watch a Man United vs Leeds live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Man United vs Leeds live stream free in the US

(Image credit: Dunk - https://www.flickr.com/photos/dullhunk/7375450280/)

NBC is the rights holder for Man United vs Leeds in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV which is s currently offering US-based users a FREE 3-day trial.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Man United vs Leeds live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Nord VPN from £2.86 per month

You can get three months free when you sign up to a two-year plan, bringing VPN access to six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Nord offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Man United vs Leeds in 4K

(Image credit: Mtaylor848 - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Leeds_united_crest_on_a_quilt_on_the_drayman,_Dortmund_Square,_Leeds_(3rd_October_2018).jpg)

Man United vs Leeds will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD on Sunday.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Man United vs Man City live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.98) or a monthly pass (£25). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass + mobile month £9.98

Enjoy a day of Sky Sports on your TV and a whole month on your mobile phone for just £9.98 while this Now TV deal is on.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Man United vs Leeds with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

The ultimate guide to the best Now TV deals and free passes

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Wikicommons: HonorTheKing)

All kick-off times are in GMT

Saturday 19th December

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - 12:30, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Southampton v Man City - 15:00, Amazon Prime Video

Everton v Arsenal - 17:30, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Newcastle United v Fulham - 20:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 20th December

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United - 12:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - 14:15, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Man Utd v Leeds United - 16:30, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

West Brom v Aston Villa - 19:15, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Monday 21st December

Burnley v Wolves - 17:30, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Chelsea v West Ham United - 20:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD