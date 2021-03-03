Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League in 4K

Chelsea travel to Anfield to lock horns with Liverpool on Thursday. The Blues are currently fifth – just one point above their Premier League rivals – and both clubs will be desperate to bag this six-pointer and break into the top-four.

The latest Liverpool vs Chelsea team news is that Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly fit for the Blues but Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham are in doubt. Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to welcome back goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Kick -off is 20.15 GMT (03.15 ET) on Thursday 4th March. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream Kick-off: 20.15 GMT (03.15 ET) Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: NBCSN live AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Jurgen Klopp's men got back to winning ways on Sunday, beating Sheffield United 2-0 thanks to goals from Curtis Jones and Kean Bryan. Of course, this week's monster clash will likely be a tougher test of the injury-hit Reds.

Thomas Tuchel's squad will fancy their chances of beating the incumbent Premier League champions – particularly if Tammy Abraham can recover from an ankle injury sustained during training on Tuesday.

Thiago Silva is said to be back in (full) training but not yet match-fit, so Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are likely to start in a back-three in front of Edouard Mendy.

The West Londoners are far from the favourites, though. The Blues have lost 23 Premier League fixtures versus the Reds, more than against any other opponent, and lost 2-0 at home to Liverpool last September thanks to a Sadio Mane double.

If Liverpool can take this one, they'll set yet another record: five successive league game wins against Chelsea for the first time since 1972-74.

It's a 20.15 GMT (03.15am ET) kick-off at Anfield. UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports, US viewers can catch the action on NBCSN and lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sport to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month.

Read on for information on how to watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

Premier League & Champions League for AU$14.99/mo

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

Lucky football fans in Australia can watch every single minute of every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football fixture live on TV and a host of other smart devices through Optus. All it costs is AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for a 6 month season pass.

Any subscribers travelling outside of Australia should remember to use a VPN to make sure they can watch those football live streams wherever they are.

Optus Sport PL football AU$68 (£39/$53) for 6 months

Catch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and more on Optus.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, Australia. Then navigate to Optus.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on Optus and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in 4K

Liverpool vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream free in the US

(Image credit: Wikicommons: Zweifüssler)

NBC is the rights holder for Liverpool vs Chelsea in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV which is s currently offering US-based users a FREE 3-day trial.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: FuboTV FREE 3-day trial

FuboTV offers streaming access to over 161 different sports and entertainment channels, including 4K coverage. Sports include NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, Premier League football and much more.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

