Liverpool vs Burnley live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

Four games to play and three wins needed if Liverpool want to take both the Premier League title and the record points tally in a single season. Burnley are up next for the Reds. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Burnley live stream in 4K wherever you are.

UK football fans can watch Liverpool vs Burnley live on BT Sport. Meanwhile, fans in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining EPL game live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.)

One hundred points is the record. Three more wins for Liverpool would mean a magic 101. Four wins would make an almost unassailable 104. Liverpool will have to do it without captain Jordan Henderson who's out with an injured knee, as well as defenders Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

Despite Burnley's mid-table position, the Clarets have been on a recent run of form with only one defeat in their last 10 which was at the hands of the ever-rampant Manchester City. Sean Dyche has plenty of injury doubts and may offer striker Chris Wood a start after an impressive performance off the bench against West Ham.

Liverpool vs Burnley kicks off at 3pm, BST on Saturday 11th July. Read on below to find out how you watch the game in the best quality wherever you are.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Liverpool vs Burnley.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

Premier League season pass $64.99 $9.99 with NBC Sports Gold

Watch every single minute of the remaining games of the EPL 2019/20. This huge discount on the full package includes all live streamed games, on-demand replays from 9pm ET and a host of extra programming.View Deal

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Liverpool vs Burnley in 4K the UK

BT Sport has the rights to show Liverpool vs Burnley and will do so in both 4K on BT Sport Ultimate and in HD on BT Sport 1.

If you're on the BT TV platform but not a BT Sport subscriber, then we'd highly recommend picking up a £25, contract-free BT Sport monthly pass to enjoy Liverpool vs Burnley and other big games for the rest of the season.

BT Sport monthly pass £25, contract-free

Full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee; anyone in the UK can enjoy the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website - no contract, no fuss.

View Deal

Virgin Media and Sky TV customers will be able to watch Liverpool vs Burnley by subscribing to the BT Sport channels on their platform too.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City v West Ham - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Watford v Newcastle United - 12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch

Liverpool v Burnley - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sheffield United v Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR