Leicester City vs Man United live stream: watch the Premier League anywhere

It is almost guaranteed to be a winner-takes-all clash on the final day as Leicester City host Manchester United on Sunday, with both aiming for a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

Those in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining Premier League game live for just $9.99, including Leicester City vs Manchester United. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can find the game live on Sky Sports.

With United in third and Leicester in fifth, Chelsea sandwiched in between, it is still in all three sides' hands whether they manage a top four finish this season.

A win for either side in this match will guarantee Champions League football next season, while – thanks to their far superior goal difference – a draw would be enough for the hosts and a loss okay for the visitors if Chelsea lose at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the same time.

That isn't impossible, with Wolves aiming to secure European football for themselves next season, but it isn't something upon which either Brendan Rodgers or Ole Gunnar Solskjær will want to rely.

Depiste home advantage, Leicester likely go into this one slight underdogs due to a poor run of form since the restart that has seen them plummet from their commanding position to outside the top four.

United, on the other hand, have been flying. They passed up the opportunity to go three points clear of Sunday's opponents when they only managed a draw at home to West Ham United in midweek, but that has been their only slip up since the league resumed.

Leicester City vs Manchester United kicks off at 4pm on Sunday 26 July. Remember that rules on substitutions have altered slightly. Teams can now make five changes in order to combat fatigue.

Read on below to find out how to watch a Leicester vs Man United live stream in the best possible quality, wherever you are.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

Premier League season pass $64.99 $9.99 with NBC Sports Gold

Watch every single minute of the remaining games of the EPL 2019/20. This huge discount on the full package includes all live streamed games, on-demand replays from 9pm ET and a host of extra programming.View Deal

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: Wikipedia)

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Leicester City vs Manchester United in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show Leicester vs Man United and will do so in HD on Sky Sports Main Event.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, then we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access on Now TV using a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for TV which brings a whole month of access for £25 with no contract or service switching to worry about.

Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £34 £25/month

Watch the lion's share of the remaining Premier League fixtures and play-offs, with this impressive Now TV discount on its Sky Sports Month Pass. Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch this match by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

Premier League fixtures

Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Sunday 26 July

All games kick off at 4pm BST

Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports Football

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion – Sky Sports Arena

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Sky Sports Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur – Sky Sports Action

Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports Golf

Leicester City v Manchester United – Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester City v Norwich City – Sky One / Pick FREE TO AIR

Newcastle United v Liverpool – BT Sport (tbc)

Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports Mix

West Ham United v Aston Villa – BT Sport (tbc)