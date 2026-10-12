This LG OLED convinced me that small TVs can deliver a cinematic experience – and it’s £400 off

As part of our testing for the imminent What Hi-Fi? Awards, our experts put TVs of all sizes through their paces.

This includes huge TVs of 65 inches and above. So one could be forgiven for worrying that ‘small’ 42-inch TVs might be at a disadvantage when it comes to a cinematic experience.

That’s not the case with the LG C6, though. As soon as we turned off the lights and started Blade Runner 2049, I was immediately treated to a bit of movie magic. The excellent contrast and punchy highlights are evident from the very first scene, giving me a cinephile experience that never once had me thinking about screen size.

So if you have a small room but still want a top-of-the-line picture experience, the LG C6 42-inch comes highly recommended. We only reviewed the set yesterday, but it's already down to £899 at Amazon.

That’s a nice £401 discount off the £1399 launch price. You’ll need to claim 10 per cent cashback to get this discount, however – full T&Cs are here.

The 42-inch C6 ticks every box in our picture testing process, and isn’t held back by its modest display size.

There’s an impressive sense of depth, solidity and richness to the picture as Dave Bautista’s Sapper Morton walks to his farmhouse in Blade Runner 2049. And, once he’s inside, the bright windows and dark interior are a great showcase of the C6’s excellent handling of contrast.

The C6 takes motion in its stride also, with Officer K’s flying Peugeot hurtling over solar farms with no artefacts or flickering motion.

As our LG C6 42-inch review reads: “The C6 delivers a seriously impressive experience, underpinned by a composed approach to contrast and sharpness, resulting in oodles of cinematic depth.”

LG’s C-series line has long won over gamers with its all-encompassing feature selection, and this model is no different. The 42-inch C6 sports four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets with support for signals up to 4K/165Hz with VRR and ALLM. There are also several cloud gaming apps on board, with LG also claiming the C6 is the first TV capable of 4K/120Hz game streaming via Nvidia GeForce Now.

Speaking of apps, the built-in webOS 26 also has a strong array of non-gaming-related streaming apps, from BBC iPlayer and Channel 4 to Disney+ and Apple TV.

That impressive picture quality and those features go a long way to making up for the middling sound. The 2.0-channel sound system produces clear and detailed sound, especially with voices, but there's a noticeable lack of oomph in both bass and volume. A compact Dolby Atmos soundbar is recommended for serious movie-watching sessions.

A huge TV isn't necessary for genuine cinematic impact, and the LG C6 42-inch proves just that. If you're short on space, on a budget, or lucky enough to be able to consider a second-room OLED, then this C6 size comes highly recommended for £899 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our LG C6 48-inch review

Also consider our LG C5 42-inch review

Best TVs: flagship OLEDs and budget Mini LED sets tried and tested