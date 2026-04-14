Looking for a superb 'small' TV for your home? Our guide to the best 42-inch TVs on the market right now will tell you that we're pretty big fans of the LG C5, that proves it's now possible to buy a properly impressive TV in this size bracket.

And here's the really good news. The LG C5 has been enjoying discounts with its successor, the LG C6, due for release soon – and we've just found the best price yet.

For just £699 at Richer Sounds, the 42-inch LG C5 can be yours for its lowest-ever price. All you have to do is enter 'RSTV200' at the checkout. It's really as easy as that!

Save £399 LG OLED42C5: was £1,098 now £699 at Richer Sounds The LG C5 offers sharp picture, great motion handling, and flawless gaming specs, proving you don't need a giant screen to get a stunning TV experience. It's a brilliant compact option, as well as the best TV of its size available today. But, make sure you're using the cheeky discount code 'RSTV200' at checkout.

Right now, the LG C5 is the best 42-inch OLED we've ever tested. Yes, the LG C6 is on the way, but we've only tested the 65-inch model so far (though its preorder price is £1299 at Richer Sounds).

For just under £700 though, you can pick up the LG C5 with all the OLED magic – including truly inky blacks and pixel-level contrast control.

We'd recommend tweaking the image settings, opting for Filmmaker Mode with judder reduction off and tone mapping on to achieve a beautifully balanced picture.

Our expert testers said when running our 4K Blu-ray of Dune: Part 2: "Once done, the picture looks fantastic, with the Fremen and Harkonnen fighters looking wonderfully sharp and three-dimensional. The TV’s slightly warm colours and solid peak brightness levels create a truly immersive experience despite the screen’s small size."

On smart TV features, the C5 achieves close to top marks. The latest webOS offers the full suite of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV, and even BBC iPlayer, ITVX and many more.

And if you're thinking about gaming on this TV, well, the offering is abundant. With four HDMI 2.1 ports that support up to 4K/144Hz signals, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision Game Mode, there's a full suite of gaming features to enjoy.

But, no TV is perfect, and there are some small flaws our expert testers picked up on during their review. Notably, colour volume takes a slight hit in very dark scenes and the built-in speakers aren't the best.

The 2.0-channel, 20W sound system is serviceable for TV and casual viewing, but we'd recommend investing in a soundbar to improve the audio.

These caveats aside, the 42-inch LG C5 is a mighty impressive TV, boasting a compact size while still achieving cinematic results. Hitting just £699 at Richer Sounds is the best saving we've ever seen, and all you have to do is type 'RSTV200' in at the checkout. Simple!

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Read our full 42-inch LG C5 review

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