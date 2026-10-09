Prime Day may be over – but there's a new lowest price on one of our favourite OLED TVs of the year

Couldn't nab a new TV during the Prime Day sales?

Well then, you're in luck. Not only have we found a great saving, but it just happens to be on a five-star 65-inch LG C6 OLED, one of our favourite TVs this year.

And it's now at the lowest price we've seen: £1619 at Richer Sounds, a fair bit cheaper than the previous low of £1889 we saw in July.

To get this saving, the code RSTV100 shaves £100 off the price at checkout. You can then claim 10 per cent cashback from LG to get this new lowest price. You can claim 30 days after purchase – full details here.

We were surprised just how big an upgrade the LG C6 was over the outgoing C5, given that the biggest change was a new Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor. However, this chip has blessed the C6 with a brighter, richer and more refined picture.

"Even in Filmmaker Mode, the C6’s extra brightness over the C5 is immediately obvious," our LG C6 review reads. "Highlights are more intense, colours have a touch more richness and the overall image carries greater depth and dimensionality."

The delivery is more enticing, dynamic and three-dimensional overall, with enhanced upscaling, remastering and shading subtlety also.

LG has long gifted their TVs with flawless gaming specifications, and the C6 is no different. VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming are supported on all four HDMI 2.1 sockets, as well as 4K/120Hz for console gamers. Gamers with a powerful PC can even crank it all the way up to 4k/165Hz with VRR.

The ever-reliable WebOS has all the major streaming services on board, all well optimised and delivering content in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos where applicable.

Dolby Vision is just one of the HDR standards available – HDR10 and HLG are also supported, though HDR10+ Advanced is missing.

After several years of disappointing sound, we're pleased to report that the C6 has seen a marked improvement in audio. It won't beat a dedicated soundbar, but overall delivery is more open and immersive than the C5 and pretty good for a TV of this class.

We were raving about the quality of the LG C6 even at full price, so with £881 off at Richer Sounds, it's even better quality. The perfect antidote if you missed out on a Prime Day TV deal.

MORE:

Check out our 48-inch LG C6 review

Also read our LG C5 review

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