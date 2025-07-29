Our favourite budget 55-inch Mini LED TV just got a whole lot cheaper

For a lot of people, a 55-inch TV is the perfect size. It's big enough for a home cinematic experience, but small enough not to take over the entire room.

And what could be better than buying one of the best 55-inch TVs on the market right now? Securing it for half its original price.

At just £599 at Amazon, the Hisense U7N, our top budget pick, can be yours for a jaw-droppingly low price.

While we have tested only the 65-inch model, the specification sheets are very similar. And although we didn't love how expensive the Hisense U7N was when it first launched... Well, that's no longer a problem.

Five stars Save £700 Hisense 55-inch U7N: was £1,299 now £599 at Amazon The Hisense U7N (65-inch) has impressed us with its pluckiness, punching well about its weight for a Mini LED TV. It has excellent specification, good picture quality and competitive gaming features. While it might not be the perfect option for everyone, it's certainly a solid pick, especially when you're paying just £599.

When we reviewed the 65-inch Hisense U7N, we were pleased with its portfolio of features and specifications, especially for gamers; and the 55-inch model is an incredibly similar model.

We felt that it was a touch expensive when it first launched – it was £1299 – it is now half that price, and even cheaper than its biggest rival, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED.

When it comes to picture quality, we feel it's an offering that should cost a lot more. So, at this price, we are more than happy to recommend it.

It's a great budget TV for gamers, thanks to support for images up to 4K/144Hz, as well as ALLM and VRR. And for Xbox gamers, the inclusion of Dolby Vision Gaming is a nice touch.

It's not just gamers who win out, though. There is also HDR support for your home cinema experience with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ capabilities all being included. The U7N supports two full-speed 48Gbps, HDMI 2.1 inputs, one of which doubles as the eARC port.

In our full review, we said: “The Hisense U7N is a very good value Mini LED TV that will tick all the right boxes for most people.”

And that value for money just got even sweeter as this deal sees the price drop to just £599 at Amazon.

