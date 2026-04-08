Forget the Sonos Beam – this talented Samsung soundbar brings more bass to your movies for less, thanks to a monster saving
The HW-QS700F is ridiculously cheap right now
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Sonos tends to rule the roost when it comes to the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, but Samsung has made some great inroads with its most recent models. Not only that, you can now get some seriously impressive discounts, which make them extremely attractive propositions.
Take the Samsung HW-QS700F, for example.
We originally tested it at £649, which made it a good, four-star alternative to Sonos but not a great one. Now, what if we said that the price had plummeted to a record low of £288 at Amazon?
With punchy, floor-shaking bass, a clear vocal performance and flexible positioning options, there's plenty to like about the Samsung HW-QS700F. Chief among them is the price – £361 is a huge discount for a soundbar less than a year old.
At this price, we think you’d be crazy not to consider it. Not only is it a low price, but you’re also getting a serious amount of performance for the money and some great features too.
The HW-QS700F also has impressive connectivity, including two HDMI ports, one of which supports eARC.
Bluetooth 5.3 and wi-fi are available as well, and music fans will get their streaming fix from Chromecast and AirPlay, as well as Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.
The bar’s ‘Convertible Fit’ feature gives the Samsung impressive flexibility too. Depending on whether you have the ‘bar on a tabletop or wall mount, its built-in gyro system automatically switches the roles of the front and up-firing speakers to accommodate where you put it.
The key difference between the Samsung and its closest Sonos rival at the money, the Beam (Gen 2) is that the Samsung comes with its own wireless subwoofer, which immediately gives it an advantage.
And the Samsung bar and cute, cuboid sub work extremely well together.
In our Samsung HW-QS700F review, we praised its bass performance and the impact of that wireless subwoofer: “We switch to Jurassic World, and as the sea-dwelling Mosasaurus leaps out of the water with a huge crash, the brilliant bass truly shocks the system and gives the scene a massive amount of punch, while still keeping the audience’s gasped reactions in the mix.”
We were also impressed with its clarity, especially with dialogue. ”While watching Thunderbolts in Dolby Atmos, assassin Yelena’s terse conversation with her unlikely companions is crystal clear. It doesn’t sound quite as realistic as rivals, but the voices still have a decent tonality and emotion.”
On the flipside, the Samsung’s soundfield doesn’t stretch as far as that of the Sonos Arc Ultra, and the way it handles Dolby Atmos movie soundtracks isn’t quite as convincing.
But we did compare the two when the former was at full price, and this new record low price of just £288 at Amazon now makes it extremely easy to recommend.
MORE:
I just tested Samsung's new mid-range soundbar – here are 3 things I liked and 2 I didn't
Read our Sonos Arc Ultra review
And our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review
Our pick of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars you can buy
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.