Sonos tends to rule the roost when it comes to the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, but Samsung has made some great inroads with its most recent models. Not only that, you can now get some seriously impressive discounts, which make them extremely attractive propositions.

Take the Samsung HW-QS700F, for example.

We originally tested it at £649, which made it a good, four-star alternative to Sonos but not a great one. Now, what if we said that the price had plummeted to a record low of £288 at Amazon?

Save 56% (£361) Samsung HW-QS700F: was £649 now £288 at Amazon With punchy, floor-shaking bass, a clear vocal performance and flexible positioning options, there's plenty to like about the Samsung HW-QS700F. Chief among them is the price – £361 is a huge discount for a soundbar less than a year old.

At this price, we think you’d be crazy not to consider it. Not only is it a low price, but you’re also getting a serious amount of performance for the money and some great features too.

The HW-QS700F also has impressive connectivity, including two HDMI ports, one of which supports eARC.

Bluetooth 5.3 and wi-fi are available as well, and music fans will get their streaming fix from Chromecast and AirPlay, as well as Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.

The bar’s ‘Convertible Fit’ feature gives the Samsung impressive flexibility too. Depending on whether you have the ‘bar on a tabletop or wall mount, its built-in gyro system automatically switches the roles of the front and up-firing speakers to accommodate where you put it.

The key difference between the Samsung and its closest Sonos rival at the money, the Beam (Gen 2) is that the Samsung comes with its own wireless subwoofer, which immediately gives it an advantage.

And the Samsung bar and cute, cuboid sub work extremely well together.

In our Samsung HW-QS700F review, we praised its bass performance and the impact of that wireless subwoofer: “We switch to Jurassic World, and as the sea-dwelling Mosasaurus leaps out of the water with a huge crash, the brilliant bass truly shocks the system and gives the scene a massive amount of punch, while still keeping the audience’s gasped reactions in the mix.”

We were also impressed with its clarity, especially with dialogue. ”While watching Thunderbolts in Dolby Atmos, assassin Yelena’s terse conversation with her unlikely companions is crystal clear. It doesn’t sound quite as realistic as rivals, but the voices still have a decent tonality and emotion.”

On the flipside, the Samsung’s soundfield doesn’t stretch as far as that of the Sonos Arc Ultra, and the way it handles Dolby Atmos movie soundtracks isn’t quite as convincing.

But we did compare the two when the former was at full price, and this new record low price of just £288 at Amazon now makes it extremely easy to recommend.

MORE:

I just tested Samsung's new mid-range soundbar – here are 3 things I liked and 2 I didn't

Read our Sonos Arc Ultra review

And our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

Our pick of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars you can buy