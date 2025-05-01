Award-winning quality at a great price! The Sonos Arc is now under £600

The best soundbars will hit your wallet, but there's no denying that they elevate your home cinema experience to a whole new level.

And if you are on the market for one, we'd recommend looking at the Sonos Arc soundbar. Not only is it a What Hi-Fi? 2024 award winner, but it's also down to only £593 at Amazon, saving you just over £300.

Sonos Arc: was £899 now £593 at amazon.co.uk This incredible soundbar has been quietly discontinued, which means you're going to have to be quick if you want to own the five-star, award-winning Sonos Arc. We loved the bar for its convincing Dolby Atmos and dynamic yet controlled audio quality. The deal is for the white model. If you'd like the black alternative, then that'll cost an extra £110. Five stars

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

If you're looking for a reliable home cinema experience, though it has been superseded by the new Sonos Arc Ultra, at this price the Arc remains a fantastic option.

The Sonos Arc remains a very competitive performer, based on our testing. Its convincing Dolby Atmos makes it one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we have heard, offering impressive height and well-balanced bass performance.

Its additional features also remain impressive, with it featuring voice-control powers and support for most music streaming services,.

For those that want true surround sound, it can be combined with other compatible Sonos speakers . These include its latest Era 100 and Era 300 speakers, which can both be paired and used as satellites.

It is also compatible with more than 25 streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV, to name but a few.

Even if you don't add additional speakers, the Arc can deliver solid virtual surround sound, with it delivering an impressive soundfield, generated by 11 Class D digital amplifiers that power 11 custom drivers, during our tests.

If we were getting picky, then we'd like better sound projection and HDMI pass-through ports, but even without these, the Sonos Arc is one seriously good soundbar.

We said in our review: "Rarely does a device arrive that does so much and does it all so well. Even rarer that it remains a class leader almost three years after release. Be in no doubt; the Sonos Arc is a superb bit of kit."

If that all sounds up your alley, grab a Sonos Arc soundbar before all the stock is gone.

