Our favourite outdoor projector plummets to its lowest-ever price

The sun has been shining in the UK, bringing boundless hope and life back into our souls and igniting plans for the sunnier days that are yet to come.

And there's one wonderful dream that can fast become a reality now that the weather is improving – the opportunity to create your own open-air cinema. And this deal, on one of the best outdoor projectors, could help make that dream a reality.

For just £649 at Peter Tyson, the spectacular Epson EF-22 is now at the lowest price we have seen – that's a wonderful £350 saving!

This outdoor projector strikes almost the perfect balance between portability and performance. We loved it, and you should too, especially at this price.

Epson EF-22: was £999 now £649 at Peter Tyson The Epson EF-22 is our favourite outdoor projector on the market right now. It's brighter than most lifestyle projectors, provides vibrant and sharp pictures and isn't too bad to look at either with an attractive and practical design. For us, it ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to what we'd want in an outdoor projector. And it's certainly ticking the box on price with this epic deal.

The Epson EF-22 is an excellent portable 'lifestyle' projector. If you're thinking of turning your garden into an open-air cinema, you'll be pleasantly surprised by what this attractive, yet powerful entry from Epson has to offer.

It sits comfortably in an external cradle; so you can customise your view, angling it up, down and rotate it. Fortunately though, while it's quite a large projector, as far as they go, it weighs only 3kg – which means it can be moved indoors from room to room and outside, without too much hassle at all.

Well-built design isn't where the Epson EF-22 stops impressing; it is also packed with features. That starts with a 3LCD laser lighting system that delivers a Full HD resolution, fed by an unusually high claimed 1000 ISO lumens of maximum brightness.

It also claims to generate a picture all the way up to 150 inches in size, which means as well as turning your garden into a home cinema, you can use it in pretty much any room in the house – as long as you've got a wall big enough to make things feel cinematic.

The Epson also supports HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range formats via both its internal apps or external sources, though there is no support for the premium Dolby Vision or HDR10+ formats.

It's a portable projector with a price to match, though it acts more like a full-sized unit. For this, we gave it the top spot in the best outdoor projectors available right now – and that was when it was full price. Now, it's just £649 at Peter Tyson and that, ladies and gentlemen, is one hell of a deal.

