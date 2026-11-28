Black Friday was officially yesterday, but as is usually the case, most of the deals are continuing through the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

That's great news for anyone who, like me, was too busy to actually buy anything on Black Friday proper.

It's particularly great news for anyone who is looking to buy their first AV receiver/amplifier or upgrade to a better-sounding model, because there are three particularly appealing AVR deals available right now.

One pick is pretty obvious – the Sony TA-AN1000 is a multi What Hi-Fi? Awards winner at an amazing price – but the other two are a little more esoteric. They absolutely offer the best sound you can currently buy at their price points, though.

If you're looking for a great home cinema amplifier without spending a fortune, the Sony TA-AN1000 is an absolute no-brainer at £649 from Amazon.

It delivers a wonderfully spacious, precise and detailed sound, with impressive dynamics and an infectious sense of energy that makes films and music equally entertaining.

Its feature set is strong, too, with support for gaming features such as 4K/120Hz, and Sony's clever 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology.

Setup is a touch more involved than we'd like, and some rivals offer more flexibility, but the Sony strikes an exceptional balance between performance and practicality. At this price, it's a terrific buy.

If you're prepared to spend a little more, the Arcam AVR5 is a rather different proposition.

At £999 from Richer Sounds, it's not the obvious choice for anyone prioritising features, with no built-in room calibration, HDMI 2.1 requiring an optional upgrade and only seven channels of amplification.

However, it can process up to 12 channels of Dolby Atmos audio, so you can expand beyond 5.1.2 by adding an external power amplifier.

Arcam has clearly prioritised sound quality, with superb results. Its presentation is agile, rhythmic and wonderfully clear, with a full-bodied delivery and impressive dynamic authority that makes films feel genuinely involving.

It also has a real talent for music, sounding more like a quality hi-fi amplifier than a typical home cinema receiver. It was an excellent-sounding amplifier at £2000, so getting it for just £999 makes those feature compromises considerably easier to swallow.

And if you really want to push the boat out, the JBL Synthesis SDR-38 is a seriously tempting proposition at £2999 from Richer Sounds.

This is a super high-end home cinema amplifier that originally launched at £7300, and its sound quality is every bit as impressive as you'd hope. It delivers wonderfully clear, detailed audio, with a weighty, responsive low end, excellent dynamic control and a sense of scale that brings film soundtracks to life.

It also offers processing for up to 16 channels, so you can expand beyond its seven channels of onboard amplification with an additional power amp. That's a welcome degree of flexibility, although the extra amplification will of course add to the cost.

But if outright sound quality is your priority, the SDR-38 is an exceptional piece of kit, and at less than half its original price, it's suddenly a much more attainable slice of very high-end home cinema.