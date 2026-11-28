These are the 3 Dolby Atmos AV receivers I recommend right now, all with still-live Black Friday discounts
Buy the beating heart of your new home cinema, with Dolby Atmos models starting from £649
Black Friday was officially yesterday, but as is usually the case, most of the deals are continuing through the weekend and into Cyber Monday.
That's great news for anyone who, like me, was too busy to actually buy anything on Black Friday proper.
It's particularly great news for anyone who is looking to buy their first AV receiver/amplifier or upgrade to a better-sounding model, because there are three particularly appealing AVR deals available right now.
One pick is pretty obvious – the Sony TA-AN1000 is a multi What Hi-Fi? Awards winner at an amazing price – but the other two are a little more esoteric. They absolutely offer the best sound you can currently buy at their price points, though.
If you're looking for a great home cinema amplifier without spending a fortune, the Sony TA-AN1000 is an absolute no-brainer at £649 from Amazon.
It delivers a wonderfully spacious, precise and detailed sound, with impressive dynamics and an infectious sense of energy that makes films and music equally entertaining.
Its feature set is strong, too, with support for gaming features such as 4K/120Hz, and Sony's clever 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology.
Setup is a touch more involved than we'd like, and some rivals offer more flexibility, but the Sony strikes an exceptional balance between performance and practicality. At this price, it's a terrific buy.
If you're prepared to spend a little more, the Arcam AVR5 is a rather different proposition.
At £999 from Richer Sounds, it's not the obvious choice for anyone prioritising features, with no built-in room calibration, HDMI 2.1 requiring an optional upgrade and only seven channels of amplification.
However, it can process up to 12 channels of Dolby Atmos audio, so you can expand beyond 5.1.2 by adding an external power amplifier.
Arcam has clearly prioritised sound quality, with superb results. Its presentation is agile, rhythmic and wonderfully clear, with a full-bodied delivery and impressive dynamic authority that makes films feel genuinely involving.
It also has a real talent for music, sounding more like a quality hi-fi amplifier than a typical home cinema receiver. It was an excellent-sounding amplifier at £2000, so getting it for just £999 makes those feature compromises considerably easier to swallow.
And if you really want to push the boat out, the JBL Synthesis SDR-38 is a seriously tempting proposition at £2999 from Richer Sounds.
This is a super high-end home cinema amplifier that originally launched at £7300, and its sound quality is every bit as impressive as you'd hope. It delivers wonderfully clear, detailed audio, with a weighty, responsive low end, excellent dynamic control and a sense of scale that brings film soundtracks to life.
It also offers processing for up to 16 channels, so you can expand beyond its seven channels of onboard amplification with an additional power amp. That's a welcome degree of flexibility, although the extra amplification will of course add to the cost.
But if outright sound quality is your priority, the SDR-38 is an exceptional piece of kit, and at less than half its original price, it's suddenly a much more attainable slice of very high-end home cinema.
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save over £500
- Batteries: save 27% on AA batteries
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was
£450now £286
- CDs and vinyl: best sellers and biggest deals
- Denon micro system: save 25% now £299
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £269
- DVDs and Blu-rays: browse the best deals
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £179
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was
£70now £32
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £142
- Home cinema: save £700 on five-star system
- Music streamer: was
£899now £699
- PS5 stock: check on Amazon
- Richer Sounds: specialist Black Friday deals
- Sonos soundbar: was
£449now £305
- Sony headphones: now just £25
- Sony XM5 earbuds: was
£259now £155
- Turntable: Audio-Technica was
£359now £299
- Vinyl: save up to 31% at Amazon
- Wiim Ultra: save £70 now £299
- Wireless earbuds: Award winners now £59
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Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.
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