Looking for discounts on streaming services to expand your TV and movie catalogue for Black Friday? You have come to the right place.

While some services have not budged on their subscription prices in the UK (looking at you, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video), there are still a range of discounts on some top-notch platforms.

Apple TV and HBO Max are offering the most tempting deals, and there are also savings to be found with Now TV and Paramount Plus. Without further ado, let's take a look at the best streaming service discounts so far.

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Best black friday streaming service deals UK

Award winner Apple TV : was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple TV The Award-winning streaming platform's price has been slashed by half for a whole six months, meaning you can get it for £4.99 a month right now. That gives you access to some top-notch shows such as Slow Horses and Ted Lasso. The deal ends 30th November, so snap it up while you can.

HBO Max: was £5.99 now £2.99 at hbomax.com HBO Max finally made its way across the pond from the US earlier this year, and it is now offering a hefty Black Friday discount. You can get the service for £2.99 a month for a whole year, but only on the Standard with Ads plan. The Standard plan is down from £9.99 to £4.99. For the Premium subscription, which gets you 4K picture and Dolby Atmos sound, you will pay just £7.49 compared to the usual £14.99 price.

Now Entertainment + Boost: was £13.99 now £4.99 at NOW You can get the Now TV Entertainment + Boost bundle for just £4.99 for up to six months, giving you access to Sky's best channels and on-demand shows. The Boost add-on means you can watch ad-free with Dolby 5.1 sound in Full HD. Some of the shows on offer include Heated Rivalry and The Day Of The Jackal.

Paramount Plus: was £9.99 now £2.50 at Paramount+ Want to save on Paramount+? Then this Black Friday deal gets a whopping 75 per cent off your Standard subscription for the first two months. You can also get the Premium tier for £3.25 instead of £12.99, offering ad-free streaming, 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos support.

Crunchyroll: was £5.99 now £2.99 at Crunchyroll Anime fans will be pleased with this one. You can get the cheapest Fan subscription to Crunchyroll for £2.99 rather than £5.99 for the first six months. If you want the premium Ultimate Fan tier, you will pay just £4.99 a month. There are plenty of shows on board, including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Black Butler.

Best black friday streaming service deals US

Award winner Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV You can save on the Award-winning Apple TV if you are in the US as well, with your subscription for the first six months costing you $6.99 rather than $14.99. That's a 50 per cent saving, and is certainly worth your attention.

HBO Max: was $10.99 now $5.49 at Amazon If you want access to HBO Max's substantial movie and TV show offerings, then this deal is for you. New customers can get 50 per cent off the Standard with Ads plan this Black Friday as a Prime Video add-on. The discounted rate is available for a whole year.

Paramount Plus: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ You can get either tier of Paramount Plus for $2.99 for the first two months. The Premium subscription usually costs $13.99, and the Standard plan with ads costs $8.99. The platform gives you access to the incredible Avatar: The Last Airbender and the latest show in the franchise: Avatar: Seven Havens. Offer ends 30 November.

Crunchyroll: was $9.99 now $3.99 at Crunchyroll If you are an anime fan and don't have a Crunchyroll subscription yet, then this is one for you. You can get the Fan tier for just $3.99 for six months, saving you over $35 in total. That gives you access to a range of shows, including One Piece and Dan Da Dan.

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