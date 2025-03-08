This Oscar-nominated superhero spectacular is new on Netflix today

Ever since Miles Morales burst onto our screens in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the young superhero's fame has only grown.

But fans of the Spider-Verse movies will have recently been knocked by news from Deadline that we won't likely get the final instalment of the trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, until at least 2026. Sigh.

Luckily, Netflix has something to ease the wait; Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse is now available to stream on the platform, having previously only been available to rent in the UK. It's a film that pops with colour and each frame could easily be put up in an art gallery. Filled with action and a surprising amount of warmth, this is the perfect watch to treat yourself to this weekend.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The Popcornmeter over at Rotten Tomatoes is at an excellent 94 per cent for Across the Spider-Verse, showing the film’s chops as a crowd-pleaser. Critics were even more enamoured with the superhero movie, with the site's Tomatometer clocking in with 95 per cent. Empire’s Ben Travis called the film “visually astonishing, emotionally powerful, [and] narratively propulsive.” If all of that doesn’t tell you the movie is doing something right, I’m not sure what does.

The movie takes place over a year after the events of the first instalment, and Miles is settling into his role as Spider-Man in his hometown Brooklyn. When he discovers a whole group of Spidey-People led by Miguel O'Hara, Miles is faced with an opportunity to find his tribe. But our protagonist is less welcome than he thinks and soon must try to carve his own path and change his destiny.

It's no wonder there was a six-year gap between the first and second movie instalments, as one epic chase scene in the film's third act took four years to complete, according to Collider. But the hard work pays off to produce over two hours of stunning animation that is impossible to look away from.

You can stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix today.

