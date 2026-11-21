Watch Ireland vs South Africa live streams

Ireland's showdown with South Africa was always going to be one of the Nations Championship's marquee fixtures, but the context of the Round 6 clash has cranked things up a notch. Both sides likely need to win – and win big – to stand a chance of reaching the final, which means we're in store for a full-throttle, no-holds-barred blockbuster in Dublin.

Read on as we explain how to watch Ireland vs South Africa for free from anywhere.

Perhaps inspired by Antoine Dupont's heroics last week, Andy Farrell has raised eyebrows by naming hooker Dan Sheehan at No.8 on his return from a concussion. While regular candidates Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Sean Jansen and James McNabney are injured, Nick Timoney is available but has been left on the bench.

Nobody can accuse the Springboks of playing down their potentially pivotal 21-19 defeat to France, after Rassie Erasmus declared it a national embarrassment and raised the idea of match-fixing. The latter has earned him a six-match touchline ban.

Eben Etzebeth has returned to the fold in place of Lood de Jager, with fellow big guns Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx also in from the start. Morne van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are in at scrum- and fly-half respectively, while Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok have dropped out of the squad altogether.

Ireland vs South Africa team news

Ireland team: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Mack Hansen, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Dan Sheehan (captain), 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Ryan Baird, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 4 Joe McCarthy, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Rónan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16 Tom Stewart, 17 Tom O’Toole, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 James Ryan, 20 Nick Timoney, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ciarán Frawley, 23 Bundee Aki

South Africa team: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Eztebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Canan Moodie

How can I watch Ireland vs South Africa for free?

Ireland vs South Africa is free-to-air on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

RugbyPass TV is showing free Ireland vs South Africa coverage in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).

Those away from the home can unlock their free stream of the Nations Championship game using NordVPN (78% off for Black Friday).

Watch Ireland vs South Africa live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Ireland vs South Africa live streams if you're travelling overseas today. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.

We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch Ireland vs South Africa in the US

RugbyPass TV is showing Ireland vs South Africa in the US. Coverage is completely free. All you need is an account.

Overseas right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Nations Championship.

Watch Ireland vs South Africa live streams in the UK

ITV1 and its free streaming platform ITVX are showing Ireland vs South Africa in the UK.

All you need is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.

Away from Blighty? Use NordVPN to tune in for free as if you were back in the UK.

Watch Ireland vs South Africa live streams in Australia

In Australia, you need a Stan Sport subscription to watch Ireland vs South Africa.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$4.99/month instead of AU$9.99 thanks to a special offer right now.

Visiting Australia today? Use NordVPN to access a free Ireland vs South Africa stream.

Watch Ireland vs South Africa in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is broadcasting Ireland vs South Africa in New Zealand. It's being shown on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

If you don't have Sky, you can tune in via to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, NZ$59.99/month or NZ$549.99/year.

Outside New Zealand today? Use NordVPN to watch Ireland vs South Africa as if you were back home.

Watch Ireland vs Springboks in South Africa

Ireland vs South Africa will go out on Supersport in South Africa.

The easiest way to access Supersport is through a DStv package, which costs Rs699/month for access to live rugby.

Visiting South Africa from the UK? Unlock your free ITVX stream using NordVPN.

Ireland vs South Africa: Need to Know

What time does Ireland vs South Africa kick-off? The Ireland vs South Africa match in the Nations Championship kicks off on Saturday, 21 November at 4.40pm GMT / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sat).

What are Ireland's remaining Nations Championship fixtures? As things stand, Ireland will take on Argentina in the fifth-place playoff on finals weekend. However, depending on Round 6 results, they could end up facing Australia, New Zealand or South Africa, and potentially for higher honours.

What are South Africa's remaining Nations Championship fixtures? As things stand, South Africa will face England in the Nations Championship third-place playoff. However, depending on Round 6 results, they could end up taking on France or Ireland.