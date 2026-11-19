GTA VI is out now, and here's a great deal on one of the best gaming TVs we've tested.

The 48-inch LG C6 should have been one of the most boring OLED TVs of 2026, and yet we were truly floored by its picture quality. While the Korean AV giant has, in previous years, bestowed this set with subtle enhancements, the C6 was a pretty substantial upgrade at this "compact" screen size.

At £1200, we awarded it five stars and a well-deserved What Hi-Fi? Award, but with Black Friday swiftly approaching, this TV is only becoming more appealing as the price drops lower and lower.

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While Black Friday itself is technically just over a week away, we've already spotted an incredible deal on this TV that drops the price to just £899 at Peter Tyson. You'll need to apply the code SAVE50EXTRA to get the full saving, so don't forget to do that.

Award-winner Save £400 LG OLED48C6: was £1,299 now £899 at Peter Tyson LG's scaled-down mid-range OLED is nothing short of a compact wonder in the TV world. It delivers a picture experience far more impactful than its moderate footprint suggests, and it comes packed with features for movies and gaming. It even sounds pretty good, and with this saving, it becomes a very appealing option for those who can't fit a 65-inch set into their living room.

LG's mix of potent picture quality, improved built-in speakers and excellent gaming specs makes the C6 another very likeable entry into the established C-series legacy.

The 48-inch model is especially intriguing, as rumours surrounding this TV sporting a brightness- and colour-boosting RGB Tandem OLED panel arose during our testing.

While LG will neither confirm nor deny whether this is the case, our experience shows this TV was unquestionably brighter and punchier than we expected. If this is the case, then this could be the cheapest RGB Tandem option on the market.

What we can say for certain is that the 48-inch C6 is a superb-looking TV, with punchy, rich colours, impressively bright highlights and superb contrast, which leads to a striking, three-dimensional-looking image. All of the inherent benefits of OLED are here too, including perfect blacks and zero blooming, making this pint-sized set one not to be overlooked.

It even sounds better than its predecessor, offering clearer, more upfront vocals and greater dynamic expression compared to last year's C5. Bass is a bit light, and there isn't oodles of height to the sound, but these speakers are certainly usable. Our advice would be to use the savings to invest in a Sonos Beam (Gen 2), which is down to £339 at Amazon right now.

Now, where this TV truly excels is with gaming. Four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets adorn the back of this TV, supporting up to 4K/165Hz gaming with VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision Gaming. Could this be the perfect TV for GTA VI? We might need to investigate further – cue us disappearing to the test room clutching a copy of the game and a ton of snacks.

A huge £400 saving at Peter Tyson really is the cherry on top, and this TV will definitely appeal to cinephiles and gamers alike, especially those short on space. Be sure to use code SAVE50EXTRA to score the full saving.

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Read our full LG OLED48C6 review

Check out our picks for the best OLED TVs

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