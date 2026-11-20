Watch Australia vs England 2026 T20I series live streams

After clinching the ODI series 2-1 and arriving in fine T20I form, Harry Brook’s England will now look to dominate their arch-rivals in this five-match Australia vs England T20I series, beginning at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. This series, however, looks set to be all about new faces, with both teams resting several first-choice players.

Australia's pace duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been rested for the entire white-ball tour, while Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett have been ruled out due to injuries. Travis Head, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, and Josh Inglis have also turned their attention to the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

The hosts welcome back Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mitch Owen, while BBL Player of the Tournament Sam Harper is confirmed to make his international debut in front of his home crowd on Saturday. Australia will rely heavily on in-form captain Mitchell Marsh and big-hitting Tim David, as well as Adam Zampa.

England have also rested pacers Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, and Sonny Baker following the ODI series, while Josh Tongue remains unavailable with an injury. That means 25-year-old Henry Crocombe and 21-year-old Eddie Jack are in contention for appearances. Harry Brook will lead a side that still boasts plenty of firepower, though, including Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, and Will Jacks.

Despite their disappointing ODI series and a poor run at this year's T20 World Cup, Australia have been on a hot run in bilateral T20Is, winning eight of their last 11 series. They also arrive on the back of a four-match winning streak. England, though, have been even more impressive, losing only two of the 18 completed T20Is they have played in 2026.

Follow our guide below for where to watch the Australia vs England T20I series live streams online and on TV wherever you are.

Australia vs England T20I series 2026: November 21 - December 2

1st T20I: Saturday, November 21 at 8:15am GMT / 3:15am ET / 7:15pm AEDT

Stream on TNT Sports (UK) / Kayo Sports (AUS) / JioHotstar (IND)

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How to watch Australia vs England T20I series 2026 live streams using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Australia vs England T20I's live streams while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

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How to watch Australia vs England T20I series 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the Australia vs England T20I series 2026.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow's coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch your regular cricket stream.

How to watch Australia vs England T20I series 2026 live streams in the UK

The Australia vs England T20I series 2026 is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK.

Alternatively, you can live stream the games on HBO Max, which includes TNT Sports on certain plans. Prices start at £30.99 a month on a rolling basis or £25.99 a month if you commit to a whole year.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the cricket.

How to watch Australia vs England T20I series 2026 live streams in India

Cricket fans in India can watch every ball of the 2026 T20I series between Australia and England on the Star Sports Network on TV and online on JioHotstar.

Subscriptions to JioHotstar start from just Rs. 79/month (around $0.85 USD). You can just get an annual package for just Rs. 499 ($5.40 USD).

If you're currently out of India but want to watch an Australia vs England T20I live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Australia vs England T20I series 2026 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Australia vs England T20I series 2026 is available to watch on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred Australia vs England T20I series coverage.

How to watch Australia vs England live streams in South Africa

The Australia vs England T20I series 2026 is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch Supersport coverage of the three-match series, with prices starting at Rs399/month for the streaming version.

Outside South Africa right now? You'll need to get a VPN to access your usual cricket coverage from back home.

What are the Australia vs England T20I series 2026 squads? Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Henry Thornton, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake England: Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt, Luke Wood

What is the Australia vs England T20I series 2026 schedule? 1st T20I – Saturday, November 21

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

8:15am GMT / 3:15am ET / 7:15pm AEDT 2nd T20I – Tuesday, November 24

Carrara Oval, Queensland

8:15am GMT / 3:15am ET / 7:15pm AEDT 3rd T20I – Friday, November 27

The Gabba, Brisbane

8:15am GMT / 3:15am ET / 7:15pm AEDT 4th T20I – Sunday, November 29

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

8:15am GMT / 3:15am ET / 7:15pm AEDT 5th T20I – Wednesday, December 2

Manuka Oval, Canberra

8:15am GMT / 3:15am ET / 7:15pm AEDT

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