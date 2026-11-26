This Black Friday, Sonos is going big on sales.

We at What Hi-Fi? are big fans of many of the premium audio brand’s products, so a flurry of discounts on its wireless speakers has got us raring to go!

What is especially appealing about this particular sale is that it includes a variety of options across different prices. So, rather than feeling nudged to dive in at the deep end, you can choose the bargain that is best for you.

To help you on your way, we have broken these Black Friday deals into bite-sized chunks, so you can be sure you are choosing the perfect product.

Best value: Sonos Era 100 SL

Save £20 Sonos Era 100 SL: was £169 now £149 at Currys The Sonos Era 100 SL doesn’t have the built-in microphone of the Sonos Era 100, but it still has the same big, open sound and crisp detail that we so enjoyed. Chuck in a broad variety of streaming features and a lower price than the original, and this bargain looks more appealing than ever.

The Sonos Era 100 SL is the entry level offering to Sonos’s Era Series. While it lacks the built-in microphone featured in more upmarket Era models, we are told it should deliver the same impressive sound, having the same audio hardware as the five-star Sonos Era 100.

But how does the Era 100 sound? In our review, we said: “The Era 100 takes everything we liked about the Sonos One – crisp and detailed, spacious sound, deep bass – and cranks it up a dozen notches. It sounds so much bigger, more spacious, more detailed and deeper in the bass, while still retaining a great handle on timing, dynamics and its even tonal balance.”

Despite the lack of voice control, the Era 100 SL is still packed with features. You can stream wireless via the Sonos S2 app, while Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth 5.0 are also available. We have reviewed plenty of Bluetooth speakers in our time, and we find paring our smartphones with this wireless speaker to be particularly hassle-free.

If you’re looking for a stereo option, you’re in luck. Two Era SLs can be used as a stereo pair, and a set of two is currently available for just £279 at Currys.

All in all, the Sonos Era 100 SL is a great entry point to a Sonos set-up, offering plenty of versatility and a wide array of features. If you’re thinking of diving into the Sonos ecosystem, we recommend starting with this deal, which could be yours for just £149 from Currys.

Best smart speaker: Sonos Era 100

While it’s a little bit more expensive than the Era 100 SL, we think the addition of voice control more than justifies the discrepancy in price. What’s more, as we have reviewed the Sonos Era 100, we can give you a firsthand opinion on its sound.

In our review, we say: “The spread of sound you get from what is still a fairly compact speaker is really impressive. The delivery is powerful, with voices projected out into our listening room with confidence. The Era 100 sweeps you up into the groove of a song from the get-go.”

Bass delivery is deep and powerful, but it also manages to “flesh out the shape and texture of basslines in demanding songs like Massive Attack’s Angel with admirable dexterity.” When it comes to dynamics, timing and tonal balance, we find that this speaker puts in a mature performance across the board.

And you won’t be short of features either. The Era 100 lets you stream wirelessly via the Sonos S2 app, while Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth 5.0 are also at hand, with support for standard AAC and SBC codecs.

You can also connect the Era 100 to other Sonos speakers – whether that involves using two Era 100s as a stereo pair or just a single one as a rear surround speaker for the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Arc, or Ray soundbar.

Considering all that versatility, a price of £179 at Amazon is hard to sniff at.

Best for spatial audio

The Sonos Era 300 marked Sonos’s entry into the world of spatial audio. What’s more, it did so to such success that, despite being released in 2023, it has hung on to a top spot in our selection of the best wireless speakers.

Its relatively unusual “cinched hourglass” look certainly makes this speaker stand out, but the good stuff is, as ever, on the inside, where six drivers – four tweeters and a pair of woofers, plus custom waveguides – take care of the sound.

This product’s most standout feature is its spatial audio capability, with support for Dolby Atmos tracks across Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music.

But that’s far from all the features. Other listening options include AirPlay 2, wi-fi streaming and Bluetooth, while Sonos and Alexa voice control options plus a USB-C audio input complete an impressive range of functions.

AV fans will no doubt be delighted to hear that a pair of Era 300s can also be used as Dolby Atmos surround speakers, to deliver multi-channel rear audio.

In our review of the Sonos Era 300, we say: “Sonos’s mission to deliver a great spatial audio experience from a single wireless speaker is a success, but that metric alone isn’t what makes the Sonos Era 300 an all-round enjoyable speaker. It performs admirably with any format of music you throw at it, no matter what source or genre.”

In this year's Black Friday sales, you can get your hands on this talented piece of kit for just £399 at Amazon.

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Which Sonos speaker should you buy? Find out here

Check out our pick of the best wireless speakers tested by our expert reviewers

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