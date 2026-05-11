Forget JBL! This giant discount makes the Sony ULT Field 1 an absolute bargain

With JBL stealing almost all the headlines in our best Bluetooth speakers guide, you'd be forgiven for thinking there's little point in looking at other brands.

But when a 42 per cent discount appears on the four-star Sony ULT Field 1, we think everyone should take notice. The price drop at EE brings it down to an incredibly tempting £69.

So, why should you give it a go? In short: "There's plenty to like about what the Sony speaker offers in terms of detail, propulsion and, if you so choose, its ample helpings of muscular bass." That's what we said in our review.

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At this price, it's well worth a look, especially considering the best-in-class, the JBL Charge 6, costs £170.

Best Sony ULT Field 1 deal

Save £50 Sony ULT Field 1 : was £119 now £69 at EE At almost half its original price, the ULT Field 1 is worth every single penny, and despite not receiving the full five stars, it really wasn't far off. We were big fans of its bright, clear character and solid, rugged build. What more could you want from a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker?

The Sony ULT Field 1 is actually a really interesting beast. It often gets forgotten amidst a wave of five-star JBLs, such as the Flip 6 and the Award-winning Flip 7, but the Field 1 is something of a wildcard that, if it's up your street, can actually represent a very attractive proposition on paper.

There are two ways of listening to Sony's slimline speaker: with the bass-boosting 'Power Sound' profile switched on or off. If you switch it on, you'll get a punchy, powerful sound anchored by a considerably weighty lower-end reproduction which goes beyond what you might expect from a unit of this size.

Switch it off and the ULT Field 1 becomes leaner, tauter and nimbler, making tracks feel sharper, freer and capable of clipping along with a sprightly sense of propulsion and rhythmic drive. Neither profile is perfect, but the Sony is notable for teasing out more detail than its JBL Flip 6 rival, and that's not something to be sniffed out.

The Field 1 scores highly in other areas, too. Battery life is a respectable 12 hours if you're reasonable with your listening volume, while an IP67 rating is more than enough to keep the Sony speaker protected from the sand and the sea. Hands-free calling is also available, while stereo pairing is on hand for getting twin Field 1s firing together.

As an intriguing, super-discounted alternative to the class leaders, the Sony ULT Field 1 is worth an audition. Get it for £69 at EE.

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Read our Sony ULT Field 1 review

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