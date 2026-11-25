If you're seeking a pair of standmounts this Black Friday, we might have found your suitable candidates.

The very personable Q Acoustics 5010 have fallen to £349 at retailers such as Sevenoaks, Amazon, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson, and while that's a drop of £50 from their original £399 test price, various retailers have listed the 5010 at a heftier £499, making this a more substantial saving of around £150.

Stocks seem to be running low at some sites, including Amazon, so it might be worth getting a shufty on if you don't want to miss out.

Q Acoustics 5010 Prime Day standmount speaker deal

Q Acoustics' 5000 series has been a roaring success, producing the likes of the Award-winning 5050 floorstanders and the also-outstanding 5040 towers. We've been mightily impressed, and while the 5010 standmounts aren't quite in the same league are their larger cousins, they still evidence much of the same characteristics that made the 5050 and 5040 so special.

The build quality is certainly there. These are well-made speakers, from their signature rounded-off edges to the quality of the single set of terminals housed at each speaker’s rear.

The 25mm tweeter is based on the same design as found in Q Acoustics’ Concept series, wherein the driver is decoupled from the baffle to stop vibrations from the mid/bass unit affecting the sound.

The driver’s inner chamber, meanwhile, has been vented to reduce distortion and promote a cleaner, clearer signature.

Get them firing and you'll hear what Q Acoustics was aiming for. As we said in our review, the 5010 are "a deeply impressive pair of standmounts. They produce an immensely cohesive sound, making our music so organised and well integrated that even the Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 come across as slightly ill-disciplined by comparison".

Detail levels are immensely strong, with a clean, natural personality that makes mid-range elements such as pianos, guitars and vocals really shine.

The 5010 match those instrumental elements with robustness and power, complemented by ample bass weight that gives tracks enough lower-end oomph.

They're not as emotionally engaging as the Dali Oberon 1 or Dali Kupid, but the 5010's given sonic signature will have its fans, especially at this significantly discounted price.

Check them out at Amazon, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson or Sevenoaks.

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