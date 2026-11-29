Why have gold when you could have silver? Indeed, why have silver when you could have bronze? What's so great about gold and silver, besides cultural cachet and quite a few practical applications? Bronze had an entire age named after it, which is the ultimate sigma move.

Yes, Bronze truly is best, hence we're recommending the Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G standmounts as one of the best pairs of budget standmounts money can buy.

They're not strictly 'budget' at full price, but thanks to a whopping £120 off at Peter Tyson, you can now pick up a set for just £379. A breathtaking bronze bargain for Black Friday and beyond!

The Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G are some of the most likeable speakers we've heard in the past couple of years. Their cabinets are beautifully made and feature a real wood-veneered plywood front baffle that adds to their stylish appearance, with twin Ceramic-Coated Aluminium Magnesium (C-CAM) drivers – a 25mm tweeter and 15cm mid/bass – housed within.

The result is a level of precision and control that we found remarkable for speakers at this sub-£500 price point. During testing, we played Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso and Dumb And Poetic through the Bronze 50 7G, noting how they sounded so “spotlessly clean, shiny and forthright”.

Moving to the rockier, punchier Starburster from Fontaines D.C. revealed speakers that just want to have a great time. As we wrote at the time: "you are confronted with the big-scale drama and attacking rhythm that this song needs. Through the Bronzes, this song’s brash attitude comes across with high-octane energy and a confident handling of dynamics”.

You'll need to take a little care with partnering to bring out the speakers' natural energy without overegging the pudding, but during testing, we didn’t find any real issue with amplifier compatibility with any of the amps we tried. The refined Arcam A5, for instance, partnered nicely with the Monitors without subduing their natural vivacity.

With their stunning looks, solid build and superb sound, the Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G are a great addition to any mid-priced hi-fi set-up. An all-time low of £379 at Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks, and Richer Sounds won't last forever.

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