Hurry! Monitor Audio's five-star standmounts have plummeted to their lowest-ever price this Black Friday
Will the brilliant Bronze 50 7G still be discounted on Cyber Monday?
Why have gold when you could have silver? Indeed, why have silver when you could have bronze? What's so great about gold and silver, besides cultural cachet and quite a few practical applications? Bronze had an entire age named after it, which is the ultimate sigma move.
Yes, Bronze truly is best, hence we're recommending the Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G standmounts as one of the best pairs of budget standmounts money can buy.
They're not strictly 'budget' at full price, but thanks to a whopping £120 off at Peter Tyson, you can now pick up a set for just £379. A breathtaking bronze bargain for Black Friday and beyond!
The five-star Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G are beautifully made standmounts that propel your music forward with their clear, confident and snappy sound. Take care with your partnering equipment, and one of the most fun-sounding pairs of budget standmounts will reward you richly.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks
The Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G are some of the most likeable speakers we've heard in the past couple of years. Their cabinets are beautifully made and feature a real wood-veneered plywood front baffle that adds to their stylish appearance, with twin Ceramic-Coated Aluminium Magnesium (C-CAM) drivers – a 25mm tweeter and 15cm mid/bass – housed within.
The result is a level of precision and control that we found remarkable for speakers at this sub-£500 price point. During testing, we played Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso and Dumb And Poetic through the Bronze 50 7G, noting how they sounded so “spotlessly clean, shiny and forthright”.
Moving to the rockier, punchier Starburster from Fontaines D.C. revealed speakers that just want to have a great time. As we wrote at the time: "you are confronted with the big-scale drama and attacking rhythm that this song needs. Through the Bronzes, this song’s brash attitude comes across with high-octane energy and a confident handling of dynamics”.
You'll need to take a little care with partnering to bring out the speakers' natural energy without overegging the pudding, but during testing, we didn’t find any real issue with amplifier compatibility with any of the amps we tried. The refined Arcam A5, for instance, partnered nicely with the Monitors without subduing their natural vivacity.
With their stunning looks, solid build and superb sound, the Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G are a great addition to any mid-priced hi-fi set-up. An all-time low of £379 at Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks, and Richer Sounds won't last forever.
MORE:
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These are the 6 pairs of budget stereo speakers I'm recommending this Black Friday – and they're all five-star performers
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These are the best stereo amplifiers we've tested and recommend
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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