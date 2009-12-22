Trending

Sony BDV-E300 review

At this price, this Sony Blu-ray system quite simply sits at the top of pile - this needs to be on your audition list Tested at £400.00

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

If you’re after a system that does it all, all-round ability is more crucial than ever, and the Sony is the best all-rounder in its class

For

  • Scale and seamlessness combined with precision, detail and attack
  • stunning pictures by the standards of the class
  • great looks and sturdy build

Against

  • At this money, nothing

The positive vibes start before you even turn the Sony BDV-E300 system on. The satellites are fairly nondescript, but the main unit has both good looks and build quality.

This is also one of few systems with mic-driven speaker calibration. It's very accurate, too, so you can be confident you're getting the best from your system. And the Sony's best is simply superb.

Playing Slumdog Millionaire, it's clear that dynamically this is the best at the price. The thwack as cricket bat hits ball has loads of impact against the boys' chatter, but the landing plane is a whole other level of sudden, sofa-rattling excitement.

Thrilling performance
Detail levels are impressive throughout, and the drive and attack make for a thrilling performance.

The satellites disperse well; the surrounds meet more harmoniously with the fronts, and join up behind the listening position, creating a genuinely immersive, atmospheric experience.

That slimline centre has a slightly different character from the satellites, so it isn't quite as unified across the front as some peers, but it's close.

What's more, the satellites as a whole dig deeper than most of this size, giving extra body to the midrange and making subwoofer integration easier.

Excellent Blu-ray pictures
It's splendid with sound, then. Better still, sharing DNA with Sony's Blu-ray players means it's also a master of video.

Images from both Blu-ray and DVD discs have an extra degree of realism in colours and detail, and are more eye-popping as a result. The BDV-E300 was worth the wait.

See all our five-star home cinema systems

Follow us on Twitter

Specifications

View All

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Number of Analog Audio Inputs2
Component VideoYes
Number of Digital Coaxial Inputs1
Number of Digital Optical Inputs2
iPod SupportedYes

Physical Characteristics

Center Speaker Depth5.1 cm
Front Speaker Width10.4 cm
Video Player Width42.9 cm
Front Speaker Depth8.4 cm
Rear Speaker Height22.6 cm
Weight Approximate400 g - Centre Speaker
Video Player Depth39.9 cm
Center Speaker Height38.1 cm
Rear Speaker Depth8.4 cm
Center Speaker Width6.9 cm
Front Speaker Height22.6 cm
Video Player Height9.1 cm
Width43 cm
Rear Speaker Width10.4 cm
Depth40 cm
Height9.3 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions9.3 cm (H): 43 cm (W): 40 cm (D)

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power1000 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital
Speaker Configuration5.1

Video

Upscale Scan Format1080p
Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Video FormatsBD Video

General Information

Product NameSony BDV-E300
Product ModelBDV-E300
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeHome Theater System
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberBDVE300

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • BDV-E300 Home Theater System
  • Remote Control

Technical Information

Player-Recorder TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
Receiver TypeA/V Receiver
Media FormatsBD-R

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year