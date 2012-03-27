Trending

Sennheiser iE60 review

Good, but the low frequencies dominate a little too much and treble can get brash Tested at £140

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

It’s a shame these didn’t live up to their promise. The iE60s are good… just not great

For

  • Energetic sound
  • full bass
  • good build quality
  • wide range of ear tips
  • good isolation

Against

  • Low frequencies dominate a little too much
  • high frequencies can get brash

The big brothers to these Sennheisers, the iE80s blew us away when we tested them – but at £270, they’re rather pricey.

These £140 iE60s are altogether more affordable and, while they lack the customisable bass response of their peers, don’t scrimp when it comes to build quality or finish.

The 1.2m cable is sturdy and, thanks to a couple of hooks that route the wires up and over your ears, won’t transmit too much noise.

There’s a decent selection of rubber ear-tips too, so you should be able to find a decent fit. We’d go for something like Comply’s foam tips, though, for a better fit.

Bass is a bit overblown
Granted a decent period of running-in, the iE60s deliver a detailed performance. Vocals are clear and defined, there’s good separation between instruments and parts, and the midrange as a whole is nicely rendered.

However, things start to unravel a little at the extremes of the frequency range.

The bass, while powerful, lacks the laser-guided punch of the iE80s, while treble can get rather harsh and shouty for our tastes, especially when you turn up the volume.

There’s nothing unlistenable here – it’s just a bit rough around the edges at the price.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sennheiser.com
Brand NameSennheiser
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerSennheiser Electronic Corporation
Manufacturer Part Number504769
Product NameSennheiser iE60
Product ModelIE 60

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response10 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance16 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response18 kHz

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • IE 60 Earphone
  • Deluxe Protective Case
  • Ear Adapter Sets (S/M/L)
  • Pair of Ear hooks
  • Cleaning Tool
  • Cable Clip

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen
Weight Approximate5 g
ColourBlack

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year