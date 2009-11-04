Closed-back headphones have their pros and cons.



On the plus side, there's very little noise leakage (ideal if you don't want to distract others), but on the downside, enclosure vibration can impact on clarity and dynamics.



These HD 380s have a powerful, vibrant sound. Eminem's We Made You has pace and rhythm: detail is good, although they're not the most refined.



The folding design makes these a good travel companion, too. It's only the excellence of new rivals that sees these drop to four stars

