19 multi-Award-winning products to seek out this Black Friday

You might be tempted to bag a bargain on the latest AV devices this Black Friday, but wait. Before you draw up your wish list, it's worth throwing some older devices into the mix. But not just any older devices – those that have stood the test of time.

If you're not sure where to start, we've drawn up a list of devices that have won What Hi-Fi? Awards over multiple years. Which means not only are they exceptionally good, they're also getting on a bit, and hence are more likely to be discounted.

Remember, newer doesn't always mean better. While TVs are almost always replaced every year, and wireless headphones every two or three, products like turntables or AV receivers stay in production for a lot longer, allowing them to build up a real legacy. The Rega Planar 1 first won a What Hi-Fi? Award back in 2016, for example. That's a decade at the top of its market.

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Others on our list might not have been around that long, but it's all relative – two years is ancient in headphone years, which makes the Sony WF-C510 and C710N all the more susceptible to discounts.

All of the below have at least two What Hi-Fi? Awards to their name, proving they're the best at what they do. We've also included each product's lowest price so far, so you can decide whether a discount is worth taking advantage of.

Lowest ever price Save £350 Sony TA-AN1000 : was £999 now £649 at Amazon Lowest price: £649

This Sony AV receiver has won the coveted What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award every year since its release in 2023, and is currently back at its lowest ever price. Could it drop further come Black Friday? Let's see...

Read the Sony TA-AN1000 review

Pro-Ject Primary E: was £249 now £249 at Amazon Lowest price: £199

The Primary E actually launched at £150 back in 2018, but since then inflation has done its thing, and it now retails for £249, though we have seen it fall as low as £199. It's a terrific-sounding "purist" budget turntable, and who knows, we could see it fall close to its original price come Black Friday.

Read the Pro-Ject Primary E review

Lowest price Save £41 Sony WF-C710N: was £100 now £59 at Amazon Lowest price: £52

The C710N recently picked up their second consecutive What Hi-Fi? Award and dropped to their lowest price ever. Quite a month. They're getting on for two years old now, which is close to being put out to pasture, so the smart money will hold out for another stellar deal.

Read the Sony WF-C710N review

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