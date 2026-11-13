19 multi-Award-winning products to seek out this Black Friday
Because brilliance + age = higher likelihood of a great deal
You might be tempted to bag a bargain on the latest AV devices this Black Friday, but wait. Before you draw up your wish list, it's worth throwing some older devices into the mix. But not just any older devices – those that have stood the test of time.
If you're not sure where to start, we've drawn up a list of devices that have won What Hi-Fi? Awards over multiple years. Which means not only are they exceptionally good, they're also getting on a bit, and hence are more likely to be discounted.
Remember, newer doesn't always mean better. While TVs are almost always replaced every year, and wireless headphones every two or three, products like turntables or AV receivers stay in production for a lot longer, allowing them to build up a real legacy. The Rega Planar 1 first won a What Hi-Fi? Award back in 2016, for example. That's a decade at the top of its market.
Others on our list might not have been around that long, but it's all relative – two years is ancient in headphone years, which makes the Sony WF-C510 and C710N all the more susceptible to discounts.
All of the below have at least two What Hi-Fi? Awards to their name, proving they're the best at what they do. We've also included each product's lowest price so far, so you can decide whether a discount is worth taking advantage of.
Lowest price: £649
This Sony AV receiver has won the coveted What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award every year since its release in 2023, and is currently back at its lowest ever price. Could it drop further come Black Friday? Let's see...
Read the Sony TA-AN1000 review
Lowest price: £199
The Primary E actually launched at £150 back in 2018, but since then inflation has done its thing, and it now retails for £249, though we have seen it fall as low as £199. It's a terrific-sounding "purist" budget turntable, and who knows, we could see it fall close to its original price come Black Friday.
Read the Pro-Ject Primary E review
Lowest price: £329
Another longstanding favourite in the What Hi-Fi? office, the Planar 1 has been picking up Awards for a decade now. This budget turntable launched at £250 but has since had its price pushed up. But with 10 years of wins under its belt, surely a healthy discount is long overdue?
Read the Rega Planar 1 review
Lowest price: £169
Having picked up a gong for four years running, the WiiM Pro Plus is still the best affordable streamer we've tested. It's compact, affordable, sounds great and is packed with every popular streaming feature you can think of. It, too, has seen a price rise in recent years, so here's hoping it drops to around the £169 mark again.
Read the WiiM Pro Plus review
Lowest price: £28
First reviewed back in September 2024 – and Award winners three years on the trot – the C510 are now nearly half price. With Sony's budget line of on- and over-ear headphones recently being refreshed, surely the WF-C520 can't be far off being unveiled. Will the C510 fall to better than half price this Black Friday?
Read the Sony WF-C510 review
Lowest price: £52
The C710N recently picked up their second consecutive What Hi-Fi? Award and dropped to their lowest price ever. Quite a month. They're getting on for two years old now, which is close to being put out to pasture, so the smart money will hold out for another stellar deal.
Read the Sony WF-C710N review
Lowest price: £259
With the same versatility as the standard C20, but with boosted audio and usability chops, is it any wonder this wireless speaker has won back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards? Look out for a cool £200 off its RRP.
Read the Audio Pro C20 W review
Lowest price: £995
Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the Qutest of them all? Quite possibly this Chord DAC, which has been an Award winner since 2018. It's seen off five Prime Ministers during its reign – astonishing.
Read the Chord Qutest review
Lowest price: £249
The Mojo 2 might not quite match the Qutest's phenomenal run of wins, but it has picked up the coveted Product of the Year every year since 2022. Which is quite amazing in its own right. It now comes with USB-C charging, too.
Read the Chord Mojo 2 review
Lowest price: £399
There's been a distinct lack of deals for this three-time Award winner, so here's hoping Black Friday turns the tide. It's a fuss-free, well-built integrated amp that sets an enviable standard for sound quality at this level.
Read the Rotel A8 review
Lowest price: £629
With four consecutive What Hi-Fi? Awards under its belt – including Product of the Year gongs – the CD5 is a stunning CD player. Deals are few and far between however, so if you see one, don't hang about.
Read the Arcam CD5 review
Lowest price: £299
It may have been usurped recently by the five-star Beam Ultra, but the second-gen Beam stays on sale. And it remains a brilliant buy, picking up a gong every year since 2021. That's quite some run, and is mostly thanks to its virtual height channels that do a great job of immersing you in movie audio.
Read the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review
Lowest price: £299
The Kupid might not have been discounted on their own, but they were bundled with the WiiM Amp Pro streaming amp last Black Friday for a saving of £100. They're small, fun speakers that will add some pep to your set-up, and they won an Award both this year and last.
Read the Dali Kupid review
Lowest price: £1249
The Prodigy 1 launched in 2023, and still stand as the best speakers between £1000-£1500, thanks to their versatility and unfussy nature, plus their hugely enjoyable performance. Discounts are thin on the ground, so eyes peeled.
Read the PMC Prodigy 1 review
Lowest price: £89
Considering they've been winning Awards since 2021, these home headphones have seen a notable lack of discounts recently. But with Austrian Audio's other headphones seeing deals, surely it's about time these entry-level cans got in on the action.
Read the Austrian Audio Hi-X15 review
Lowest price: £84
These wired headphones regularly fall to £89, but last Black Friday they hit £84. They've been picking up gongs since 2023, and with wired headphones now back in fashion, they're more appealing than ever.
Read the Rode NTH-100 review
Lowest price: £80
The small radio with a big reputation, the Petite 2 has been a constant Award winner under the £100 mark since 2024. Deals don't come around too often, but it has previously seen £20 lopped off its RRP.
Read the Roberts Revival Petite 2 review
Lowest price: £3799
Winner of another Product of the Year Award this year (its fourth in five years), this epic Sony projector still delivers quality in spades. It's currently on sale at its lowest ever price using the promo code BLACK200.
Read the Sony VPL-XW5000ES review
Lowest price: £285
This Panasonic Blu-ray player launched so long ago that its price has since shot up. We first reviewed it back in 2019, and let's just say a lot has happened since then. But physical media remains the go-to for those of us who prize picture quality.
Read the Panasonic DP-UB820 review
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Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
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