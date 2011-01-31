Trending

Radiopaq Dots review

Seeking some budget buds? These Radiopaq Dots offer a decent sound for very little outlay Tested at £15.00

Our Verdict

The Dots are decent-sounding, colourful compadres for your MP3 player

For

  • Good bass weight
  • full-bodied sound
  • comfortable

Against

  • Not for those with big ear canals

These Radiopaq buds are cuter and more colourful than the standard fare supplied with most music mobiles and MP3 players.

But, due to their ridiculously small size, they can be difficult to get to grips with. It almost feels like you're going to push them right inside your ear canal, never to be recovered.

That said, the three sets of supplied ear-tips are very comfortable and the Dots do a decent job of isolating you from outside noise.

Considering their price, the Dots produce a reasonable amount of bass weight and sound relatively full-bodied and rich.

But, there's a slight edge to vocals and they lack the openness and detail of the best budget in-ears. Still, for £15, you can't be too fussy.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.radiopaq.com
Brand NameRadiopaq
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerRadiopaq, Ltd
Product LineDots
Manufacturer Part NumberDOTS-88-BL-128
Product NameRadiopaq Dots
Product ModelDots

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance18 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • Dots Earphone
  • Carry Crate
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationRoHS

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size5.50 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorIn-ear
ColourBlue

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year