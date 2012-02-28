Welcome back to our guide to essential viewing for this week - all the fun HD and 3D TV shows, films and sports (a lot of football this coming Sunday). Also, it's Spring now!
We had a grand time at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show 2012 last weekend, and if you didn't manage to make it there, you can catch up with all the highlights from our news and video reports.
Here's our pick of what to watch this week:
Tuesday 28th February
The Universe - Sky 3D - 7pm
Documentary exploring the ground-breaking discoveries made since mankind first ventured into space and examining the new phenomena being uncovered daily as scientists try to understand the universe and its mysteries.
Kick-Ass - Sky Movies HD Showcase - 8pm
Slick and cool black comedy about the superhero genre. Aaron Johnson stars as a lonely high school student who decides to don a costume and become a superhero, but finds himself battling real-life crimelord Mark Strong. Chloe Moretz steals the show as the skilfully violent and awesome 10-year-old Hit Girl.
Inception - Sky Movies HD Action - 9pm
A dream within a dream within a dream within a dream within a dream... Basically, Inception is awesome. Leonardo di Caprio, Cillian Murphy, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in this film with stunning mind-bending Escher-like sequences and a brilliant soundtrack.
Swimming with Crocodiles - BBC HD - 11pm
Ben Fogle and a team of scientists take a look at Australia's saltwater crocodiles.
Wednesday 29th February
The Three Musketeers - Sky 3D - 11pm
Paul W.S. Anderson's remake of Dumas' swashbuckling adventure is both ridiculously silly but loads of fun, with some really good swordplay thrown in. Featuring Milla Jovovich and Christoph Waltz, it's also out on Blu-ray.
England v Holland - ITV HD - 7.30pm
International.
Doomsday Prophecy - SyFy HD - 9pm
Yet another apocalyptic disaster movie, with Matthew Kevin Anderson and Jewel Staite (Kaylee from Firefly) trying to locate a mystical artefact to stop natural disasters from destroying the world. Rocking the Mayan vibe.
Thursday 1st March
Top Gear - BBC HD - 7pm
As Clarkson and May pay tribute to Swedish car maker Saab, the 11th Doctor Matt Smith materialises to see if he can become the fastest time lord. Will he succeed? Spoilers!
The Transporter - 5HD - 9pm
The first Transporter film was so much fun. Jason Statham gets his Bond moment as an ex-Special Forces operative who now 'transports' goods between bad guys. Awesome car chases and action scenes.
Friday 2nd March
Blackpool v Hull - Sky Sports HD2 - 7.30pm
Championship
The Graham Norton Show - BBC1 HD - 10.35pm
John Cusack, Goldie Hawn and Kasabian joing the host for fun chit chat and songs.
Saturday 3rd March
Liverpool v Arsenal - Sky Sports HD2 - 12pm
Barclays Premier League
Leeds United v Southampton - Sky Sports HD2 - 5pm
Championship
Cirque du Soleil: Alegria - Sky Arts1 HD - 7pm
From the world-renowned human circus comes a jubilant celebration of youth, old age and the passage of time, featuring contortionists, fire dancers and stunning aerial acrobats.
Sherlock - BBC HD - 9pm
The Hounds of Baskerville - A hound from Hell. Mark Gatiss pens this revamped version of Holmes' most famous case, but is it really a spectral hound that's been stalking Dartmoor and Henry Knight? Or does the top secret Baskerville military compound have something to do with it?
Sunday 4th March
Newcast United v Sunderland - ESPN HD - 11am
Barclays Premier League
Cardiff City v West Ham United - BBC HD - 12.30pm
Championship
Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Sky Sports HD1 - 1pm
Barclays Premier League
France v Ireland - BBC1 HD - 2.45pm
Six Nations Cup.
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Sky SPorts HD1 - 4pm
Barclays Premier League
The Making of War Horse - Sky Arts1 HD - 7pm
The National Theatre and Handspring Puppet Company take us behind the scenes for a fascinating look at the award-winning West End adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's story about a horse's journey through the First World War.
Top Gear - BBC HD - 8pm
A race at Donnington, recreating the Battle of Britain with an aero-engined Bentley, and Blur bassist and cheesemaker Alex James is the star in the reasonably priced car.
Being Human - BBC HD - 9pm
Things get even more troublesome for our supernatural trip as teenage vamp Adam seeks refuge from the press at Honolulu Heights.
