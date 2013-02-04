Monday 4th February
Richard III: The King in the Car Park - 4 HD - 9pm
Is the parking lot skeleton really King Richard III? Well, if you've been watching the rolling news coverage all day, you'll know the answer to this one! Spoilers aside, this documentary takes a closer and exclusive look at the team behind the discovery.
Tuesday 5th February
The Mary Berry Story - BBC HD - 8pm
There's an episode two to the Mary Berry story, and that can only be a good thing. Mary takes us through her family life and finding a larger audience in sharing her baking talents through cookbooks and televsion shows, with her current role as judge on The Great British Bake Off firmly establishing her as baking royalty for all generations.
Wednesday 6th February
England v Brazil - ITV HD - 7.30pm
International
Republic of Ireland v Poland - Sky Sports HD2 - 7.45pm
International
Scotland v Estonia - Sky Sports HD1 - 7.45pm
International
Wales v - Austria - Sky Sports HD3 - 7.45pm
International
Thursday 7th February
Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe - BBC HD - 10pm
Bob Mortimer, Doug Stanhope and Tim Key join Charlie in his rants against the week's media offerings.
Friday 8th February
Reign of Fire - BBC1 HD - 11.25pm
In 2002's Reign of Fire, the world setting is post-apocalyptic because that's what happens when dragons take over. Dragons were becoming a menace since 2010 (we're already 3 years overdue) and by 2020, the world is ravaged, with only a small band of survivors attempting to take back the world. Starring Christian Bale, Matthew McConaughey and Gerard Butler.
Saturday 9th February
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Sky Sports HD2 & 3D - 12.45pm
Barclays Premier League
Southampton v Manchester City - ESPN HD - 5.30pm
Barclays Premier League
Sleepy Hollow - ITV2 HD - 10.50pm
Tim Burton at his finest, back when his spooky was geniunely spooky, when the Gothic set design was elegant and menacing, when the casting of Johnny Depp wasn't met with a resigned sigh. A London detective is sent to a sleepy little village where the local legend of a headless horseman come to life and decapitating the townspeople might just be more flesh than fairy tale.
Sunday 10th February
Aston Villa v West Ham United - Sky Sports HD1 - 1.30pm
Barclays Premier League
Manchester United v Everton
Barclays Premier League
Top Gear - BBC HD - 8pm
A classic Top Gear race of car vs public transport on the cards tonight, from London's Wembley Stadium to the San Siro stadium in Milan. Clarkson is in the godfather of muscle cars - the Shelby Mustang GT500 - while May and Hammond hop on to the pan-European rail network. Elsewhere, singer-songwriter Amy MacDonald is the star in a Reasonably Priced Car.
The British Academy Film Awards - BBC - 9pm
Or the Film BAFTAs, as it's easier and more fun to say. Always entertaining and full of our favourite stars, Stephen Fry will be your host for tonight's extravaganza.
'Til next week...