Welcome back to the newly resurrected Week in HD blog. We'll be bringing you the best of high definition in the worlds of TV, film, games and sports in the week ahead.

Here are some highlights to have caught our attention...

Monday 30th January

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy - Blu-ray

Tomas Alfredson's big screen adaptation of John le Carre's classic Cold War spy thriller is a masterclass in filmmaking. Featuring the best of British - Gary Oldman, John Hurt, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ciaran Hinds, Toby Jones (to name a few) - Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a subtle, intelligent and beautifully made film. There's a special limited edition Blu-ray version with lots of extra goodies that I've had my eye on for months...

Drive - Blu-ray

Ryan Gosling stars as a Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver for the underworld of LA, and lands himself in a spot of bother. The slick, film noir-esque style and ethereal electronic pop will be a treat in Blu-ray. Also stars Carey Mulligan, Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman.

The Shawshank Redemption - ITV2 HD - 9pm

Critically acclaimed 1994 prison film featuring Tim Robbins and God...er, Morgan Freeman.

The Walking Dead - FX HD - 9pm

Or if you're in the mood for something a bit different this cold Monday night - zombies!

Tuesday 31st January

Star Trek: The Next Generation - The Next Level - Blu-ray

It's my firm belief that Blu-ray was created so that we could watch Star Trek: TNG in HD. This collection of select episodes offers a 'Taste of TNG in High Definition' - a tantalising glimpse of what the upcoming complete remastered releases of The Next Generation will be like. Warp speed ahead.

Great Expectations - Blu-ray

The BBC was having quite the Dickens fest over Christmas and New Years. This three-part lavish adaptation of my personal favourite Dickens book was the perfect Christmas treat - with Gillian Anderson putting in a hauntingly brilliant performance as Miss Havisham.

Everton v Manchester City - Sky Sports HD2 - 7.30pm

English Premier League.

Wednesday 1st February

Top Gear - BBC HD - 7pm

If, like me, you missed the first episode of the new series - here's your chance to catch it on repeat. The boys are back on form, testing supercars in Italy, including a race at the legendary Imola GP circuit.

Sunderland v Norwich City - Sky Sports HD2 - 7.30pm

English Premier League.

The Frighteners - SyFy HD - 11pm

I love a good ol' 90s flick. This comedy/horror features Michael J Fox and his ghostly sidekicks tackling a supernatural serial killer. This film's hugely enjoyable, with Beetlejuice-like humour and some genuine frights thrown in. And hey, it's Peter Jackson and Danny Elfman - can't go wrong.

Thursday 2nd February

Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy - E4 HD - 10pm

A quiet night, so feast your eyes on this goth detective's psychedelic fusion of live action and animation. Fielding's mind is a very strange and wonderful place indeed.

Friday 3rd February

QI - BBC HD - 10pm

Stephen Fry, Alan Davies, Jo Brand, David Mitchell and Phil Jupitus discuss Intelligence. Features a very special guest.

Pakistan v England - Sky Sports HD1 - 5.30am

Third Test Day One.

An Idiot Abroad 2 - Sky 1 HD - 10pm

Karl Pilkington meets dolphins. Surely he must like dolphins, right? Yes, it's a repeat, but we'll never tire of Gervais and Merchant sending Karl on these exotic journeys that only end up exasperating him.

Final Fantasy XIII-2 - PS3 and Xbox360

The sequel to the 13th instalment of the popular fantasy franchise takes place 3 years after the events of 2009's game. Releases in both PS3 and Xbox on the same day.

Saturday 4th February

Pakistan v England - Sky Sports HD1 - 6am

Third Test Day Two.

Survivors: Nature's Indestructible Creatures: Fugitives from the Fire - BBC HD - 7pm

There's nothing like watching nature documentaries in HD. Tonight's episode looks at how some species survived the catastrophic asteroid collision 65 million years ago. Farewell, dinosaurs.

Sunday 5th February

Ocean's Eleven - Comedy Central HD - 5.40pm

Las Vegas, ensemble cast, snappy dialogue, mad casino heist – the first of Soderbegh's Oceans trilogy was the best of the lot. I've watched this far too many times than should be allowed, but what a fun film.

King Kong - ITV2 HD - 6.25pm

As we patiently wait out the entirety of 2012 in anticipation of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, let's attempt to fill the void with another visual spectacle from Peter Jackson.

Top Gear - BBC HD - 8pm

Clarkson and May visit Beijing to look at China's ever-expanding car industry, while Hammond does Texas and NASCAR. What could possibly go wrong?

Being Human - BBC HD - 9pm

The fantastic supernatural series is back on telly - minus broody vampire Mitchell (Aidan Turner), with the loveable werewolf George (Russell Tovey) set to leave this season as well. That leaves Annie the ghost (Lenora Crichlow) to find two replacements.

'Til next week...