Monday 30th April

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol - Blu-ray

Simon 'Scotty' Pegg and Jeremy 'Hawkeye' Renner join Ethan 'Tom Cruise' Hunt in yet another explosive adventure, where we've assumed by now that the mission is clearly quite possible, but it's still a lot of popcorn fun.

The Iron Lady - Blu-ray

While the film itself received mixed reviews, Meryl Streep's portrayal of Margaret Thatcher got her numerous best actress awards, including a hattrick of a Golden Globe, an Oscar and a Bafta. Also stars Olivia Colman, Jim Broadbent, Richard E Grant, Roger Allam, and Anthony Head.

Manchester City v Manchester United - Sky 3D & Sky Sports HD1 - 7pm

Barclays Premier League

The King & The Playwright: A Jacobean History - BBC HD - 9pm

Equivocation. Tonight's episode focuses on my favourite Shakespeare play: Macbeth. The Scottish Play captures the tensions and anxiety of the time, which in 1606 saw Catholics being persecuted in the aftermath of the Gunpowder Plot, along with issues of King James' succession.

Game of Thrones - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm

The Ghost of Harrenhal. In the midst of all the political complexities between all the families vying for the Iron Throne, it's Arya Stark's story that is becoming the heart of the show, as she tangles with Tywin Lannister and the assassin Jaquen H'gar.

I've not read the books yet, but I'm still hoping for an epic Arya vs Dany battle for Westeros in the end. Also, dragons.

Tuesday 1st May

Mad Men - BBC HD - 9pm

At the Codfish Ball. It's meet the parents time as Don has dinner with Megan's parents (with Julia Ormond as Megan's mother), but what's remarkable is how well Don and Megan work as a team, pitching advertising ideas together and sharing credit. More parental troubles ensure for Peggy, while Sally continues her ever-fascination evolution into adolescence.

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2012 - Sky Arts1 HD - 9pm

Melvyn Bragg hosts from the Dorchester, honouring awards to the film, music, literature, opera, dance, theatre, comedy etc industries.

Wednesday 2nd May

Bolton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Sky Sports HD1 - 7.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Rangers v Dundee Limited - Sky Sports Hd3 - 7.30pm

SPL

The British Soap Opera Awards 2012 - ITV HD - 8pm

A night dedicated to Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Doctors, Hollyoaks and fellow soaps, hosted by Philip Schofield.

The Apprentice - BBC1 HD - 9pm

Flip it in Essex. The remaining contestants are sent off to Essex to flog wholesale goods. If the past episodes are anything to go by, this could reach a new high in ridiculous ineptness.

Thursday 3rd May

Shakespeare in Italy - BBC HD - 9pm

Romeo & Juliet, Othello, The Merchant of Venice, Two Gentlemen of Verona - Francesco da Mosto takes another road trip to explore Shakespeare's relationship with Italy, as quite a few of his plays were set in the 'land of love.' There's also a claim that he might have been born in Sicily...

Vote 2012 - BBC1 HD - 11.35pm

Election night coverage, with David Dimbleby hosting and Jeremy Vine, Emily Maitlis and Nick Robinson popping up with analysis of the results.

Friday 4th May

BBC Young Musician 2012 - BBC HD - 7.30pm

Woodwind Final. I wish I'd been watching this series from the start, as last week's Strings final with the extremely talented three violinists and two cellists was astounding. Tonight's instruments are the clarinet, flute, saxophone, bassoon and recorder – only one talented winner will be picked for the final.

Kung Fu Panda: The Kaboom of Doom - Sky 3D - 8pm

Jack Black returns as lovable martial arts master panda Po, this time having to battle an evil peacock nemesis, who provides some of the slickest animation moves.

Would I Lie To You? - BBC1 HD - 8.30pm

Tonight's potential liars include Des O'Connor, Tess Daly, Rhod Gilbert and Sally Philips.

Scream 4 - Sky Movies HD Sci Fi & Horror - 9pm

Ghostface and Neve Campbell return for a fourth installment in this iconic slasher film franchise which still lives up to its reputation, providing plenty of laughs and frights in equal measure.

QI - BBC HD - 10pm

Idleness. Ross Noble, Dara O"Briain, Jeremy Clarkson and Alan Davies join Stephen Fry for a spot of laziness.

The Graham Norton Show - BBC1 HD - 10.35pm

Comedian and star of Grandma's House Simon Amstell and The Voice judge/coach Jessie J join the host on the red couch.

Saturday 5th May

Liverpool v Chelsea - ITV HD/ESPN HD - 5.30pm

FA Cup Final

The Incredible Hulk - ITV 2 HD - 6.30pm

Edward Norton tries his hand at playing the mild-mannered scientist with 'breathtaking anger management issues' (to quote Tony Stark), also starring Liv Tyler.

Stomp: Live - Sky Arts 2 HD - 9pm

The West End percussion sensation Stomp! gives a toe-tapping and exhilirating performance making music and comedy by banging all sorts of every day objects. Recorded at the Brighton Dome.

Sunday 6th May

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Sky Sports HD1 - 1pm

Barclays Premier League

Snooker: World Championship - BBC HD - 2pm & 7pm

There's something very hypnotic about watching snooker, and this year's final could be the setting for a perfect lazy Sunday. Unless the sun's shining and there's a chance of a barbeque outside...

Inception - Sky Movies HD Crime & Thriller - 6.30pm

Possibly one of the greatest films of our generation, Christopher Nolan's mind-bending dream espionage film still has me puzzling over the specifics of the dream levels and the outcome of that spinning top totem.

Great acting all round from Leonardo di Caprio, Marion Cotillard, Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Ellen Page, Cillian Murphy and Ken Watanabe.

The Adjustment Bureau - Sky Movies HD Sci Fi & Horror - 9pm

Reminiscent of 90s gothic sci-horror Dark City, a mysterious organisation has the power to control and change the paths of people's lives, but a spanner in thrown in the works when Matt Damon and Emily Blunt fall in love.

Homeland - 4HD - 9pm

For those of you watching this gripping award-winning series, you're no doubt waiting in nail-biting anticipation for the first season finale, hoping for answers to all the conspiracies and double-crossing. With Claire Danes and Damian Lewis.

