With Euro 2012 out of the way, this week it's all about Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix – made even more exciting by the high chance of rain. Will Wimbledon finals be delayed? Wil there be plenty of safety cars in Silverstone? How will the BBC juggle both schedules? For once we can be excited about a rainy weekend. There's plenty of great films on as well, so scroll down to see our picks of the week:

Monday 2nd July

John Carter - Blu-ray

Disney adaptation of Edgar Rice Burrough's sci-fi action novels that tell of a Civil War veteran who is transplanted to Mars, where he is taken hostage by the planet's 12-foot tall barbarians, but as he nearly escapes, he finds there's a damsel in distress to save!

It may have been panned by critics, but the pulpy story and stunning visuals of Mars is just about worth it. Stars Mark Strong, Ciaran Hinds, Dominic West, Willem Dafoe, Taylor Kitsch and Samantha Morton.

Tuesday 3rd July

Wimbledon - BBC HD - 12pm

Ladies' singles quarter-finals

Goodwood Festival of Speed - Sky 3D - 5pm

Highlights from the classic motoring event in West Sussex, showcasing historical racing cars and brand-new ones as well.

Doctor Who - Watch HD - 8pm

The Eleventh Hour. Relive the fifth series that saw Matt Smith regenerate into the eleventh Doctor. The Doctor crash lands in young Amelia Pond's garden, and beings to investigate the crack in her bedroom wall. Even if you're still mourning the departure of David Tennant, the food scene alone should endear you to the new incarnation of our Time Lord. Bow ties are cool.

Mission: Impossible III - E4 HD - 10pm

Philip Seymour Hoffman makes a convincing baddie in the guise of a dangerous arms dealer who brings Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt out of retirement.

Super 8 - Sky Movies HD Showcase - 9.45pm

The collaboration between JJ Abrams and Steven Spielberg could only create a brilliant film as Super 8, where a group of young amateur filmmakers capture footage of a mysterious something on their 8mm camera.

Wednesday 4th July

Wimbledon - BBC HD - 12.55pm

Men's singles quarter-finals

The Devil Wears Prada - E4 HD - 8pm

Fun and frivolous film about the fashion magazine industry in New York City, where a young journalist interns for the feared ice queen editor of not-Vogue magazine. The film is way more fun than it should be, supported by the stellar cast of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. And the clothes are fabulous.

Thursday 5th July

Wimbledon - BBC HD - 12.30pm

Ladies' singles semi-finals

Let Me In - Sky Movies HD Indie - 8pm

There's a trend for Scandinavian films and shows to be converted into American/English as quickly as possible, and the novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist was no exception.

It's a different take on the vampire story, concentrating more on the lonely friendship blossoming between a young bullied boy and his neighbour, a quiet girl who just happens to be a vampire, while their town is beset by a string of serial killings. It takes turns being chilling and heartbreaking, although watch the original Swedish version, Let The Right One In, for a much more unsettling experience.

True Grit - Sky Movies HD Indie - 10pm

The Coen brother's critically accalimed American Western film about a young girl who is determined to track down the man who killed her father, enlisting the help of a tough sheriff along the way. Starring Hailee Steinfield, Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin.

Friday 6th July

Wimbledon - BBC HD - 12.30pm

Men's singles semi-finals

8 Out Of 10 Cats - 4HD - 10.35pm

End of season compilation episode, with all the best bits including all the jokes you can make about taxes.

Saturday 7th July

Formula 1: The British Grand Prix - BBC1 HD - 12.10pm

Qualifying coverage from the Silverstone race circuit.

Wimbledon - BBC HD - 2.30pm

Ladies' singles final - also in 3D!

The Hollow Crown - BBC HD - 9pm

Henry IV, Part 1. Heir to the throne Prince Hal is the bane of his father's life, spending more time in the tavern with Falstaff than tending to his duties. But the threat of a rebellion from rivals Hotspur, Northumberland and Worcester motivate the prince to rise to his duties. Starring Jeremy Irons, Simon Russell Beale, Tom Hiddleston, Julie Walters, Joe Armstrong, Michelle Dockery, and Harry Lloyd.

Sunday 8th July

Formula 1: The British Grand Prix - BBC1 HD - 12.55pm

Live coverage from the race in Silverstone, with rain.

Wimbledon - BBC HD - 3.30pm

Men's singles finals - also in 3D!

QI - BBC HD - 10pm

Hypothetical. QI creator John Lloyd drops in with plenty of hypothetical questions to discuss with Johnny Vegas, Sandi Toksvig, Alan Davies and Stephen Fry.

