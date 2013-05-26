Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days. You can also get daily updates on what's on by following our twitter feed @TodayinHD.

Here's our pick for the week:

Monday 27th May

Wreck-It Ralph Blu-ray

A video-game villain is tired of being the bad guy and wants to be the hero for a change, so he exits his game to fulfill his dream. He embarks on a journey of 30 years' worth of video games, spanning all eras and genres of iconic titles, but his mission puts the entire arcade-verse into chaos. Witht he voice talents of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Alan Tudyk, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer.

England v New Zealand Sky Sports HD2, 11am

Second test, day four.

The Chef's Protege BBC Two HD, 6.30pm

Haven't been watching The Chef's Protege? Well, we'd definitely recommend it to feed those MasterChef cravings. Three of Britain's top chefs return to the cookery schools at which they trained to find bright young things that have the promise of a great chef in them. It's Michel Roux Jr's round this time, and he sets four budding chefs the challenge of cooking perfect scrambled eggs, and then recreating a classic French chicken dish.

Mad Men Sky Atlantic HD, 10pm

The Crash. A demanding Chevy account has the SCDPCGC (yes, it's getting ridiculous now) working full-tilt over the weekend. The only way to get through the ordeal at full creative capacity? Drugs. Why of course. Inject them with some amphetamine and they're speeding along with hallucinations and blackouts… and flashbacks, in Don's case.

Tuesday 28th May

Elementary Sky Living HD, 9pm

Heroine. It's the show's season finale, and we finally find out who Moriarty is. It's a shocker. Whether ridiculous or stroke of genius, it's a jaw-dropping surprise – we'll have to wait for the confirmed second series to find out the repercussions of this twist.

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Ceuf. A series of family murders with the same pattern leads Will to a shocking conclusion, while Hannibal takes steps to ensure Abigail's trust in him.

The Tudors BBC Two HD, 11.20pm

Season 2, Episode 1. If I were to recommend any season of this gorgeous historical drama, then it would be season two. It deals with one of the defining moments of English history: Henry VIII breaking ties with the Vatican and setting up his own Church of England so that he can remarry.

But the main draw of the series is the woman in question – Natalie Dormer is stunning as Anne Boleyn, and her strength and heartbreak make it fascinating watch.

Wednesday 29th May

A Question of Sport BBC One HD, 10.35pm

Sue Barker hosts the fun sports quiz with Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell. This episode focuses on a summer full of sport and includes a special F1 challenge at the Silverstone race circuit.

England v Republic of Ireland ITV HD, 7.30pm

International friendly.

Thursday 30th May

TT: 2013 ITV4 HD, 9pm

A preview show that looks ahead to the Isle of Man TT Races taking place over the next few days. We meet the leading contenders and explore the famous 37.7 mile street circuit.

Castle Alibi HD, 10.30pm

Nikki Heat. When Castle's novel Heat Wave is being made into a film, the actress hired to play the lead heroine shows up at the precinct in the name of character research and shadows the inspiration behind Nikki Heat: Kate Beckett herself. But things get creepy and hilarious when the actress (played by Laura Prepon) transforms herself into an exact copy of Beckett.

Friday 31st May

Would I Lie To You? BBC One HD, 8.30pm

Susan Calman, Richard Osman, Carol Kirkwood and David O'Doherty join team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack in spinning tall tales as they pass off lies as truths. Rob Brydon hosts.

Have I Got News For You BBC One HD, 9pm

Matt Ford and Miles Jupp join regulars Ian Hislop and Paul Merton in the satirical news quiz.

Not Going Out BBC One HD, 9.30pm

Boat. Lee and Lucy spend a long weekend together on his dad's new boat, even though Lucy is terrified of water.

Saturday 1st June

The Mummy ITV2 HD, 7.40pm

I love this film. It never gets old, it's still entertaining, and it's a perfect way to spend a lazy Saturday evening. It has a group of explorers and archaeologists, a lost Egyptian city, untold treasures, a mummy and a curse… what's not to love? Brendan Fraser, John Hannah and Rachel Weisz star.

TT 2013 ITV4 HD, 9pm

Superbike TT Race. We get into the thick of things as the proper racing for the Isle of Man TT race weekend begins. In the Superbike race, 1000cc bikes will tackle the epic mountain course at top speeds of 200mph.

Sunday 2nd June

MotoGP BBC Two HD, 12.30pm

Mugello. Matt Roberts brings us live coverage of the fifth round of the motorcycle championship from Mugello, Italy. It's nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi's home race, but there are fears his Yamaha still isn't fast enough against the all-conquering Hondas…

Brazil v England ITV HD, 7.30pm

International friendly.

'Til next week…

By Kashfia Kabir

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+